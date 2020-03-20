Daxor Corporation’s BVA-100® Test Used to Guide Treatment In COVID-19 Patient

/EIN News/ -- New Clinical Protocol for Volume-Guided Therapy Helps Combat Coronavirus

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announced the first use of its BVA-100 test to guide volume treatment in a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus. The company also announced the release of a clinical protocol for fluid guidance when utilizing the BVA-100 diagnostic test for COVID-19 patients developed by leading medical experts.

Dr. Henry Cremisi, a lead author on the clinical protocol titled, “A Protocol for Volume-Guided Therapy for Critical Care of COVID-19 Patients,” commented, “In my clinical experience, BVA has been most useful in circumstances that are challenging with respect to volume management, as well as disorders of oxygen-carrying status including anemias and polycythemia. In the particular setting of multi-organ system failure, the applied utility of BVA can be the difference between life and death.”

“Optimal volume management and knowledge of capillary status is key to survivability, preventing collapse of the circulatory system and allowing time to defeat infection,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “The BVA-100 test has been shown in a prospective randomized control trial to reduce ICU mortality by as much as 66% and reduce ventilator days in patient populations suffering predominantly from respiratory distress and septic shock. In addition, we believe our test can have a significant impact on patient triage and help guide precise administration of scarce resources such as ventilators for our healthcare system because of its unique measure of capillary permeability, which has been shown to have important prognostic value in ICU outcomes.”

Soren Thompson, Daxor’s VP of Business Development stated, “We are fully supporting hospitals which have BVA devices on-site, as well as placement of new devices from our inventory in response to this urgent crisis.”

Daxor has launched a dedicated web page for healthcare professionals to access the protocol and learn more about the benefits of blood volume analysis in COVID-19 patients. Visit Daxor - COVID-19 .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

