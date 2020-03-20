Insurers confirm continued out-of-country health insurance coverage for commercial trucking industry

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s life and health insurers are confirming that group out-of-country medical coverage for commercial truckers will continue uninterrupted.



Concerns had arisen since the Government of Canada’s recent advisory that all Canadians “avoid non-essential travel.” Provisions in some group, or workplace insurance plans refer specifically to Government of Canada travel advisories as a limitation or exclusion for out-of-country medical coverage. Some commercial trucking employers offer plans with this exclusion.

Today, after hearing from its members, the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association has confirmed that commercial truckers with group insurance coverage will continue to have coverage for emergency out-of-country medical expenses as they bring goods across the US-Canada border.

“With restrictions to non-essential travel beginning in the coming days, Canada's insurers want to be clear that commercial truckers will not lose their group out-of-country medical coverage due to recent travel restrictions,” Stephen Frank President and CEO of CLHIA said. “The commercial trucking industry is providing crucial services to support Canadians with goods at all times, but particularly now.”

Insurers strongly encourage employers and employees to review their group insurance plan contracts, and contact their human resources staff or insurer directly if they need more information or advice.

