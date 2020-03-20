Gift Cards Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Gift Cards Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Gift Cards Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gift Cards Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Gift Cards market is valued at 381300 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 575940 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Gift Cards volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gift Cards market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

The major players in global Gift Cards market include:

Amazon

ITunes

Walmart

Google Play

Starbucks

Home Depot

Walgreens

Sephora

Lowes

Carrefour

JD

Best Buy

Sainsbury’s

Macy’s

Virgin

IKEA

H&M

Zara

JCB Gift Card

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Gift Cards market is segmented into

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Segment by Application

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

Global Gift Cards Market: Regional Analysis

The Gift Cards market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Gift Cards market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

