WHY THE RICH ARE STILL CHOOSING VACATION RENTALS DURING COVID 19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The health and safety of your family and loved ones are the most important things right now. Everybody wants to make the right and ethical choices. While many people are staying at home and self-isolating, many high net individuals are choosing a luxury vacation rental or private islands to spend their time during the worst of the crisis. There are many reasons for this.

1. Luxury villas have plenty of space and facilities such as pools, gyms, cinema rooms, gardens and games rooms

2. There is no sharing of communal areas as is the case in hotels

3. It is possible to self-isolate

4. It is possible to have groceries and all medical needs delivered to the door.

5. Villas are much less claustrophobic, especially the beachfront villas, private islands and villas with expansive views.

6. You can choose to cook for yourself.

7. There is no need to mingle with other tourists or local people

8. Effective housekeeping practices are immediate and adjusted according to the needs and requests of guests (eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, etc.).

Besides, there is much speculation that Covid 19 doesn’t thrive as well in warmer tropical climates. Mohammad Sajadi, associate professor of medicine at the Institute of Human Virology at the UMSON, said it appears that the virus spreads less quickly once the temperatures rise above 54 degrees Fahrenheit (12 degrees Celsius) and higher. So far the Tropics have far fewer cases than the rest of the world.

Leading luxury villa rentals company, Exceptional Villas, are experiencing several clients deciding to extend their stay in their luxury vacation homes, especially in the Caribbean. Other clients are making last-minute decisions to spend time in a tropical paradise over being in lockdown in cities like New York, Boston and Chicago. Additional guests are making bookings for the future to give themselves something to look forward to. Exceptional Villas announced today that they are offering the following as a gift to their clients. Click Here for More Information



Up to $1,000 off vacation for new reservations*

for travel between November 1st 2020 – April 30th 2021

According to Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, “We are pleased to make this offer to clients so they can make plans during these difficult times” Once this is all over, many people will need to decompress and recuperate.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



