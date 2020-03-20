Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast-2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2020
Overview
According to this study, over the next five years the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11440 million by 2025, from $ 5974.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.
Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) refers to an outsourced service where the client organization handovers all or some of the recruitment processes to a third-party (RPO) vendor. The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the reduction in overhead costs of the client organizations. Additionally, outsourcing recruitment processes makes hiring much easier, faster and productive as compared to the traditional recruitment processes. This has made large number of companies across the world turn towards adoption of RPO in recent years. Due to rising penetration of the overall outsourcing concept, the RPO market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Permanent Workforce
Flexible Workforce
The permanent workforce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Telecom
Healthcare
Energy
Manufacturing
The manufacturing segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alexander Mann Solutions
Hudson
Randstad
Manpower Group
Allegis Group
Adecco
KellyOCG
KORN FERRY
Hays
ADP
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by Players
4 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
Continued………...............
