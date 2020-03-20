Authorities expel more than 500 illegal gold miners in Huambo

Huambo, ANGOLA, March 20 - Over five hundred national citizens, who were illicitly exploiting gold in 12 areas of the territory of Huambo Province, located on the central region, were removed from these areas, within the scope of Operation Transparency, in progress since 2017.,

The statement was made public last Thursday, in Huambo City, by the spokesman for the Operation Transparency, Commissioner António Bernardo, in the end of a multi-sector meeting, which analyzed with the local government the damage and strategies to end the illegal exploitation of this mineral.

According to the spokesman, the 12 locations invaded by citizens, many of whom living in the surrounding villages, make up a total of 2,307 square kilometres, officially assigned to a company for prospecting and exploration.

According to the National Police commissioner, the mentioned citizens, three of whom have been arrested and handed over to the judicial authorities for proper accountability, acted illegally in the towns of Calima (Huambo), Catata and Cuima (Caála), Chimbilundo (Longonjo), Kasseme and Chicumbi (Bailundo), Catunda, Camundai and Capuia (Mungo), Sambundu and Tinguita (Chicala Cholohanga).

He added that they were removed from these locations as a result of eleven micro operations carried out in the past three months by the police and military forces of the Operation Transparency.

He went on to explain that these micro-operations, which also made it possible to apprehend the means used in that illegal exploitation, were carried out due to complaints received from related institutions, four in the areas of the municipality of Huambo, two in the municipalities of Caála and Chicala Cholohanga, one in Longonjo, Mungo and Bailundo, respectively.

Without mentioning numbers, he added that the losses resulting from illegal exploitation, until now developed by these citizens, are not yet quantified, but he added that they represent significant economic and financial damages, besides causing security and environmental problems to the public health.

For this reason, he appealed to the different segments of society to help the Angolan State in the combination of efforts, in order to avoid similar situations.

Among other issues, the meeting that was attended by members of the government and the multi-sector commission that develops Operation Transparency, analyzed the structural, joint and integrated way to end the illegal exploitation of gold and decided to create conditions for the activity to be re-launched in the province.

