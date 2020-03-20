Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 145.7 million by 2025, from $ 142.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Bismaleimide Resin Powder
Bismaleimide Resin Solution
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Composites
Adhesive
Moldings
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Evonik
Hexcel
Cytec Solvay
HOS-Technik
Huntsman
Qinyang Chemical
Renegade Materials
MCCFC
ABROL
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
……………..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Evonik
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.1.3 Evonik Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Evonik Latest Developments
12.2 Hexcel
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.2.3 Hexcel Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hexcel Latest Developments
12.3 Cytec Solvay
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.3.3 Cytec Solvay Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Cytec Solvay Latest Developments
12.4 HOS-Technik
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.4.3 HOS-Technik Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 HOS-Technik Latest Developments
12.5 Huntsman
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.5.3 Huntsman Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Huntsman Latest Developments
12.6 Qinyang Chemical
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.6.3 Qinyang Chemical Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Qinyang Chemical Latest Developments
12.7 Renegade Materials
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.7.3 Renegade Materials Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Renegade Materials Latest Developments
12.8 MCCFC
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.8.3 MCCFC Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 MCCFC Latest Developments
12.9 ABROL
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered
12.9.3 ABROL Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 ABROL Latest Developments
