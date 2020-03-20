Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 145.7 million by 2025, from $ 142.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bismaleimide Resin Powder

Bismaleimide Resin Solution

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Composites

Adhesive

Moldings

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

Hexcel

Cytec Solvay

HOS-Technik

Huntsman

Qinyang Chemical

Renegade Materials

MCCFC

ABROL

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

……………..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Evonik

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.1.3 Evonik Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Evonik Latest Developments

12.2 Hexcel

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.2.3 Hexcel Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hexcel Latest Developments

12.3 Cytec Solvay

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.3.3 Cytec Solvay Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Cytec Solvay Latest Developments

12.4 HOS-Technik

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.4.3 HOS-Technik Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 HOS-Technik Latest Developments

12.5 Huntsman

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.5.3 Huntsman Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Huntsman Latest Developments

12.6 Qinyang Chemical

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.6.3 Qinyang Chemical Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Qinyang Chemical Latest Developments

12.7 Renegade Materials

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.7.3 Renegade Materials Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Renegade Materials Latest Developments

12.8 MCCFC

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.8.3 MCCFC Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 MCCFC Latest Developments

12.9 ABROL

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Product Offered

12.9.3 ABROL Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 ABROL Latest Developments



