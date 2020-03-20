New AJT Publication: AlloSure Monitors First Patient Retransplanted After Anti-PD-L1 Cancer Therapy

CareDx Congratulates Johns Hopkins on Successful Follow-Up Using AlloSure of First Retransplant Patient After Immunotherapy

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today that the American Journal of Transplantation (AJT) published a case report from Johns Hopkins on a successful kidney retransplantation in a patient who experienced rejection of a first kidney transplant after undergoing immune-stimulating therapy for the treatment of metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). AlloSure was used following the retransplantation to monitor for allograft rejection.



This case study examines a patient who developed CSCC seven years after an initial kidney transplantation. Over the next 18 years the patient underwent multiple pharmacologic and surgical interventions for the treatment of multiple CSCCs, but the disease continued to progress. The patient was then treated with an anti-PDL1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), which stimulates immune system activity. Two months after initiation of the ICI, the patient experienced acute rejection of the transplanted kidney, which was then surgically removed. The patient remained on ICI therapy for another seven months and achieved a complete response. Four years later the patient underwent a kidney retransplantation and was monitored using AlloSure. 10.5 months following the retransplantation, the patient has had successful allograft function.

“Use of checkpoint inhibitors in transplant patients is new, and this is the first case of a re-transplanted patient. I am glad we had AlloSure to monitor the health of this patient,” said Daniel Brennan, MD, Johns Hopkins. “This AJT published case study is exciting because it provides evidence that patients who have previously received immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer can successfully undergo kidney retransplantation.”

“CareDx supports the continued innovation in transplant care, and continue to support centers like Johns Hopkins in driving the body of science behind AlloSure clinical utility,” said Sham Dholakia, SVP Medical Affairs at CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

