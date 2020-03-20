New Look Vision Group Inc. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End Fiscal 2019 and Provides Actions in Response to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. ("New Look Vision" or the "Company") (TSX: BCI), a leader in the Canadian retail optical industry with 394 stores across Canada and Florida, reported financial results today for the 13 and 52 week periods ended December 28, 2019 (“Q4 2019”). This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A") and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2019, which are available on the Company’s website at www.newlookvision.ca/investors and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues increased by 3.9% over last year to reach a record $73.9 million.

Comparable store sales orders (a) were up by 3.6% compared to the fourth quarter of last year, marking the 22 nd consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth.

were up by 3.6% compared to the fourth quarter of last year, marking the 22 consecutive quarter of comparable store sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders (a) reached $14.3 million, an increase of 3.7% over last year and 3.4% on a per diluted share basis to $0.91. The increase is principally due to improved performance from existing stores and improved employee productivity that lead to lower remuneration expenses.

reached $14.3 million, an increase of 3.7% over last year and 3.4% on a per diluted share basis to $0.91. The increase is principally due to improved performance from existing stores and improved employee productivity that lead to lower remuneration expenses. Net earnings attributed to shareholders reached $5.0 million, compared to $3.1 million last year, the increase being attributable to higher EBITDA(a) and lower financial expenses. Net earnings on a per diluted share basis were $0.32 compared to $0.20 last year, an increase of 60.0%.

2019 Financial and Operating Results

Annual revenues increased by 2.3% to reach a record $297.9 million, resulting mainly from comparable store sales growth as well as from newly acquired stores, offset by revenue from scheduled store closures.

Comparable store sales orders (a) were up by 2.3% compared to last year.

were up by 2.3% compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders (a) reached $55.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 2.5% over last year and increased 2.3% on a per diluted share basis to $3.57.

reached $55.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 2.5% over last year and increased 2.3% on a per diluted share basis to $3.57. Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $18.8 million, an increase of 32.1% over last year. This increase is driven by higher EBITDA, lower financial expenses and depreciation. Net earnings per diluted share increased 31.9% to $1.20.

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders (a) increased by 13.5% to $26.1 million or 13.6% on a per diluted share basis. The increase is mainly attributable to a higher adjusted EBITDA (a) .

increased by 13.5% to $26.1 million or 13.6% on a per diluted share basis. The increase is mainly attributable to a higher adjusted EBITDA . Cash flows related to operating activities reached $43.6 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 25.4% over last year and increased 25.1% on a per diluted share basis to $2.79.

The Company invested $8.9 million in Bespoke Eyewear and the technical component that underpins the omnichannel strategy.

The total debt was reduced by $9.8 million through voluntary and contractual repayments, improving the net debt to adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) ratio to 2.60, compared to 2.76 last year.

Actions in response to COVID-19

New Look Vision has initiated partial or full store closures across its network in response to COVID-19. Preventing the virus’ spread, protecting professionals, employees and clients while maintaining a minimum access to vision care and products are the key factors driving these decisions. The Company established an emergency pay program to supplement unemployment insurance for the employees placed on temporary leave.

In view of the current uncertainty driven by reduced store capacity and regulatory restrictions, the Board of Directors has elected to suspend the regular quarterly dividend and the corresponding dividend reinvestment plan for Q4 2019.

The Company believes it is well positioned to withstand the current disruption given its efficient operations and strong balance sheet. New Look Vision continues to diligently control its cost structure while actively monitoring market conditions.

President & CEO's comments

Antoine Amiel, the President and CEO of New Look Vision, stated that: "New Look Vision had a strong fourth quarter capping a strong FY2019. This was the 22nd consecutive quarter of same store sales growth. 2019 saw an increased pace of comparable store sales growth, increased profitability and store network expansion notably in the USA. Those results materialized into further deleveraging of our balance sheet giving the Company a solid footing to withstand the COVID-19 disruption and uncertainty.

New Look Vision responded swiftly to the onset of COVID-19. We have reduced our store network capacity to participate in the collective effort to stem the pandemic’s spread and to protect our teams and customers, while keeping open a minimum access to vision care and products for those in need. We have implemented a supplemental pay program for our employees placed on temporary leave. We have downsized our cost structure and taken cash conservation measures. We are actively monitoring the situation and will adjust our stance proactively. While our stores and manufacturing activities are reduced, our development initiatives are on-going to continue building a competitive advantage.

Our thoughts are with those most affected by the current crisis".

Dividend Approval

The Company's Board of Directors has suspended the regular quarterly dividend and the corresponding dividend reinvestment plan until further notice, effective immediately.

As of February 29, 2020, New Look Vision had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.

Attachments

Table A - Highlights

Table B - Consolidated statement of earnings and comprehensive income

Table C - Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders

Table D - Reconciliation of net earnings attributed to shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders

Table E - Reconciliation of free cash flow and adjusted cash flows related to operating activities

a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings, free cash flow, adjusted cash flows related to operating activities and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.

About New Look Vision Group Inc. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 394 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the plans, intentions or expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.





TABLE A

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Highlights

for the periods ended December 28, 2019, December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

2019 2018 2019 2018 2017 13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Revenues $ 73,929 $ 71,140 $ 297,865 $ 291,032 $ 229,151 Variance % 3.9 % 2.3 % Variance in comparable store sales orders(a)(b) 3.6 % 0.8 % 2.3 % 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b) $ 14,271 $ 13,760 $ 55,851 $ 54,468 $ 41,980 Variance % 3.7 % 2.5 % 29.7 % % of revenues 19.3 % 19.3 % 18.8 % 18.7 % 18.3 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.91 $ 0.88 $ 3.57 $ 3.49 $ 2.95 Variance % 3.4 % 2.3 % 18.3 % Net earnings attributed to shareholders $ 5,039 $ 3,108 $ 18,754 $ 14,193 $ 10,060 Variance % 62.1 % 32.1 % 41.1 % % of revenues 6.8 % 4.4 % 6.3 % 4.9 % 4.4 % Net earnings per share Per share (diluted) $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ 1.20 $ 0.91 $ 0.71 Variance % 60.0 % 31.9 % 28.2 % Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(b) $ 7,865 $ 5,371 $ 26,080 $ 22,973 $ 18,106 Variance % 46.4 % 13.5 % 26.9 % % of revenues 10.6 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 7.9 % 7.9 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.67 $ 1.47 $ 1.27 Variance % 47.1 % 13.6 % 15.7 % Cash flows related to operating activities $ 7,343 $ 7,423 $ 43,607 $ 34,786 $ 32,013 Variance % (1.1 %) 25.4 % 8.7 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.47 $ 0.48 $ 2.79 $ 2.23 $ 2.25 Variance % (2.1 %) 25.1 % (0.9 )% Free cash flow(b)(c) $ 3,829 $ 5,842 $ 33,757 $ 25,992 $ 21,929 Variance % (34.5 %) 29.9 % 18.5 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 2.16 $ 1.66 $ 1.54 Variance % (35.1 %) 30.1 % 7.8 % Total debt $ 150,973 $ 160,737 $ 173,278 Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b)(d) 2.60 2.76 3.80 Cash dividend per share(e) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Number of stores(f) 378 373 379





a) Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, however management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, whether delivered or not. b) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to tables C, D and E for the definitions and reconciliations. c) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows related to operating activities, less acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. d) Net debt is defined as total debt less cash. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders represents the amount over the last four rolling quarters. e) The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods. f) The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of ten stores net of five closures.





TABLE B

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income

for the years ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

2019 2018 2019 2018 13 weeks 13 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks $ $ $ $ Revenues 73,929 71,140 297,865 291,032 Materials consumed 15,598 14,879 65,264 63,882 Employee remuneration expenses 25,836 25,044 101,529 99,058 Other operating expenses 20,805 18,847 80,589 79,506 Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal, financial expenses, and income from investments in joint ventures and associates 11,690 12,370 50,483 48,586 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,657 4,557 17,999 19,978 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 1,434 3,485 8,719 9,720 Earnings before income from investments in joint ventures and associates and income taxes 5,599 4,328 23,765 18,888 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates 1,116 426 2,633 1,849 Earnings before income taxes 6,715 4,754 26,398 20,737 Income taxes Current 958 1,366 6,108 6,045 Deferred 770 332 892 298 Total income taxes 1,728 1,698 7,000 6,343 Net earnings and comprehensive income 4,987 3,056 19,398 14,394 Net earnings and comprehensive income attributed to: Non-controlling interest (52 ) (52 ) 644 201 Shareholders of New Look Vision 5,039 3,108 18,754 14,193 4,987 3,056 19,398 14,394 Net earnings per share Basic 0.32 0.20 1.20 0.91 Diluted 0.32 0.20 1.20 0.91







TABLE C

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Shareholders

for the periods ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ $ $ $ Net earnings 4,987 3,056 19,398 14,394 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,657 4,557 17,999 19,978 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 1,434 3,485 8,719 9,720 Income taxes 1,728 1,698 7,000 6,343 EBITDA(a) 12,806 12,796 53,116 50,435 Equity-based compensation(b) 122 217 731 1,052 Net gain from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts — — (4 ) (42 ) Acquisition-related costs(c) 648 68 1,748 1,398 Other non-comparable items(d) 1,243 489 967 1,277 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 14,819 13,570 56,558 54,120 Variance in $ 1,249 2,438 Variance in % 9.2 % 4.5 % % of revenues 20.0 % 19.1 % 19.0 % 18.6 % Per share (basic) 0.95 0.87 3.62 3.49 Per share (diluted) 0.95 0.87 3.61 3.47





The following table represents the adjusted EBITDA available to New Look Vision shareholders, which takes into consideration the investments in joint ventures and associates.

13 weeks 52 weeks December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ $ $ $ Adjusted EBITDA(a) 14,819 13,570 56,558 54,120 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (1,116 ) (426 ) (2,633 ) (1,849 ) EBITDA from investments in joint ventures and associates 930 760 3,612 3,425 EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest (362 ) (144 ) (1,686 ) (1,228 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a) 14,271 13,760 55,851 54,468





a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. b) Equity-based compensation represents the fair value of New Look Vision stock options vested in the period. c) Acquisition-related costs are composed of wages and professional fees specifically incurred in the business acquisition process, whether an acquisition is completed or not. d) Other non-comparable items include one-time expenses (income) connected with personnel costs related to acquisition, restructuring and transition related matters.





TABLE D

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders

for the periods ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ $ $ $ Net earnings attributed to shareholders 5,039 3,108 18,754 14,193 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,653 1,658 6,565 7,073 Acquisition-related costs 648 68 1,748 1,398 Equity-based compensation 122 217 731 1,052 Other non-comparable items 1,243 489 967 1,277 Related income taxes (840 ) (169 ) (2,685 ) -2,020 Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) 7,865 5,371 26,080 22,973 Variance in $ 2,494 3,107 Variance in % 46.4 % 13.5 % % of revenues 10.6 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 7.9 % Per share amount Basic 0.50 0.35 1.67 1.48 Diluted 0.50 0.34 1.67 1.47

a) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable items which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.





TABLE E

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flows Related to Operating Activities

for the periods ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 52 weeks December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ $ $ $ Earnings before income taxes 6,715 4,754 26,398 20,737 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,657 4,557 17,999 19,978 Equity-based compensation expense 122 217 731 1,052 Financial expenses 1,577 3,570 9,154 10,015 Interest revenue (143 ) (85 ) (435 ) (295 ) Other 74 183 (134 ) (59 ) Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (1,116 ) (426 ) (2,633 ) (1,849 ) Cash flows from operating activities, before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items 11,886 12,770 51,080 49,579 Income taxes paid (866 ) (1,645 ) (4,714 ) (8,016 ) Cash flows related to operating activities, before changes in working capital items 11,020 11,125 46,366 41,563 Changes in working capital items (3,677 ) (3,702 ) (2,759 ) (6,777 ) Cash flows related to operating activities 7,343 7,423 43,607 34,786





Free cash flow



13 weeks 52 weeks December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows related to operating activities 7,343 7,423 43,607 34,786 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (3,514 ) (1,581 ) (9,850 ) (8,794 ) Free cash flow(a) 3,829 5,842 33,757 25,992

a) Free cash flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it provides insight on operating cash flows available after considering necessary capital investments. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.





Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities



13 weeks 52 weeks December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ $ $ $ Cash flows related to operating activities 7,343 7,423 43,607 34,786 Income taxes paid 866 1,645 4,714 8,016 Changes in working capital items 3,677 3,702 2,759 6,777 Acquisition-related costs 648 68 1,748 1,398 Other non-comparable items 1,243 489 967 1,277 Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities(a) 13,777 13,327 53,795 52,254

a) Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net operating cash flows excluding income taxes paid, changes in working capital items, acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable items, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted cash flows related to operating activities should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.



