Fun Contest Kickass for Food Now Rewarding Winners L.A.'s Best Sushi Delivered

The purpose of the contest is to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Every week the most inspiring entry wins food rewards for people or pets.

Do You Kickass Participate Today to Win LA's Best Sushi Delivered” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring contest Kickass for Food . Every week a winner is chosen. Now rewarding L.A.'s Best Sushi Delivered According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, " 12 Months of Sushi reward was inspired while eating dinner at Sushi Roku last year....I miss their food, staff, and always accommodating me for my dinner parties; I am honoring the years of great service by only rewarding sushi with them."How to Participate in Kickass for Food1. Must be 21 years old, and live in LA to participate.2. Email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com submit entry "How do you kickass?"3. Make entry short like a tweet, most inspiring wins every week(write one sentence about how you kickass, winner chosen every week, enjoy a dining gift card).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are sponsoring the fun food contest to inspire participation and improve people's lives. Because, in dire times, we must dig deep to be optimistic, and hopeful that everything will be OK."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com For sushi lovers that love to make a difference, participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding LA, and enjoy L.A.'s Ultimate Reward Delivered. www.12MonthsofSushi.com R4G is funding Community Service, 'Feeding Families First;' to serve working moms who join Co+Op Feeding LA and earn food savings for good.



