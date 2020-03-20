Sycamore Education Provides Distance Learning and More for Schools Impacted by COVID-19

Tools and Resources That Make It Easier for Teachers to Deliver Lessons Remotely

Helping schools stay connected and continue teaching their students is more important than ever in the face of a global pandemic like COVID-19.” — Mark Dalluge

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools around the world close temporarily and move to online classes to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many educators and parents are scrambling for practical solutions. Sycamore Education is keenly aware of the impacts this new reality is having on schools and today shared the many ways their school management solution can help teachers, administrators, parents, and students manage during what will be the ‘new normal’ for the near future.“For 20 years, our mission at Sycamore Education has been to provide private schools with an affordable all-in-one school management system powerful enough to manage critical school operations and communications,” said Mark Dalluge, Sycamore’s Director of Operations. “Helping schools stay connected and continue teaching their students is more important than ever in the face of a global pandemic like COVID-19.”Sycamore Education offers schools the seamless ability to sync information and data in real-time between its robust school management system and key features and applications. Here are some ways Sycamore’s key features can help schools remain operational and focused on teaching students during the current closures:• Distance Learning. Sycamore School provides powerful distance learning options for schools that have shifted to online learning. From within the Sycamore interface, teachers can communicate with students in a variety of ways, share written and multimedia files, administer online tests, and manage grade books.• Curriculum Manager. Sycamore School’s Curriculum Manager allows teachers to create and manage documents, lesson plans, and attach specific assignments and documents. The built-in drop box features also allow students to submit their assignments and take tests online.• Pathwright Microlearning for Distance Learning. Sycamore School customers can sign up for microlearning courses right from within their school’s dashboard. The course on distance learning is especially helpful for teachers and administrators as they transition to online learning models.• Google Integration. As a Service and Build Partner in Google’s Cloud Partner Program, Sycamore School helps its school customers more fully and securely integrate their G Suite for Education applications with its powerful online school management system. This Google integration makes it possible to create, edit, and share documents, create classrooms, distribute assignments, manage grade books, sync assignments, and much more.Sycamore Education was founded as a technology company with the primary goal of making it easier for school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to access and share important student data and information. The company remains committed to disrupting the ed-tech space by using the right technology to deliver better classroom tools and experiences for teachers, administrators, students, and parents, at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. Learn more about how Sycamore can help schools impacted by COVID-19 and sign up for a demo.ABOUT SYCAMORE EDUCATIONSycamore Education’s comprehensive online, all-in-one school management system includes more than 300 powerful, integrated features and tools that keep student data organized and secure, streamline processes, and enhance communications and reporting. With a dedicated support staff and the most affordable pricing on the market, Sycamore has become an industry leader in educational technology and the system behind schools and colleges in over 40 countries. For more information, visit SycamoreEducation.com or call (866) 757-4968.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.