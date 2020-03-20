Help Lightning launches Rapid Response Strategy in Response to COVID-19 Travel Bans

Help Lightning provides remote team collaboration on exiting mobile and smart devices.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Lightning, the leader in remote expertise , today launched a new Rapid Response Strategy in response to COVID-19 travel bans and quarantines.The Rapid Response Strategy will provide a fast-track for new customers to have a complete implementation of Help Lightning’s Remote Expertise solution up and running in less than 24 hours. This cloud-based SAAS solution provides effective team collaboration using existing mobile devices or a web browser. Reaching beyond the frustrations and inadequacies of phone calls or simple video chat, Help Lightning creates a real-time virtual interactive work environment dramatically reducing the need for travel.“Companies are struggling to find new ways to deliver business continuity in this time of work from home orders and travel bans,” says Gary York, CEO at Help Lightning. “Help Lightning’s virtual interactive presence technology allows your employees to be there virtually when they can’t travel. Remote expertise allows companies to deliver business critical services to respond to this pandemic.”York continues, “Now that travel is restricted, our customers are quickly ramping up their business continuity plans to provide remote collaboration. We understand this urgency and created this strategic program to help meet this need directly.”York anticipates that this strategy will not only speed up the implementation and adoption process but that Help Lightning’s solution will help organizations maintain compliance and ensure employee safety during this critical time.The Rapid Response Strategy is available to new customers immediately. For more information, visit https://go.helplightning.com/RapidResponse About Help Lightning: Help Lightning uses Merged Reality to blend two real-time video streams, that of a remote expert and an onsite technician, into a collaborative environment. This Virtual Interactive Presence allows an expert to virtually reach out and touch what their service tech or customer is working on.



