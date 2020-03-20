COASTAL KIDS SEEKS DONATIONS TO HELP SUPPORT MEDICALLY FRAGILE CHILDREN IN OUR COMMUNITY

Coastal Kids is Coastal Kids Home Care is California's only nonprofit pediatric home health agency. After spending 241 days in the Stanford NICU, Haven was finally able to leave the hospital and come home. Please consider a donation in support of essential supplies and valuable services today. All donations will go toward our COVID-19 relief fund.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Terry Downing, PRxDigital(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.comCassie Waggy, Coastal Kids Home Care(209) 923-2568 | cwaggy@coastalkidshomecare.orgMEET HAVEN! After spending 241 days in the Stanford NICU, Haven was finally able to leave the hospital and come home. He receives shift nursing from Coastal Kids to stay at home. "Micro-preemie" is a term given to babies often weighing less than 1,000 grams at birth or born before 28 weeks’ gestation. Haven was much smaller, weighing just less than a pound (410 grams) at birth and born at only 25 weeks’ gestation. What makes him special? Born despite the odds of less than 10 percent chance at survival, this little Mighty Peanut shows the world how to defy challenges and to focus on the precious things in life that really matter. He loves posing for his mama, bath time and music.WHAT:Coastal Kids Home Care needs help with donations. TODAY, Coastal Kids Home Care will hold a press conference to discuss their desperate needs for the medically fragile children in their care.THEY ARE IN NEED OF THESE ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES:DiapersPaper products: paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, etcn95 face masks for medical staffMedical paper masks for familiesAny NON-latex glovesHand sanitizerDisinfectantsE-gift cards for families with income, transportation, and disability limitations and crucial grocery shortagesEmail coastalkidshomecare@gmail.com to schedule any drop off donations or schedule pick-ups.PEOPLE TO INTERVIEW:Margy Mayfield, CEO of Coastal KidsRuth Emerson, Director of Palliative Care and Bereavement for Coastal Kids (Spanish speaking)Amanda Greyson, Haven's motherKharlo Barcenas, BCCI Director of Business DevelopmentCarlos Campos, BCCI Senior Superintendent (Spanish speaking)Kharlo Barcenas with BCCI Construction will be donating 50 n95 masks to the nonprofit during this news conference.WHEN:Friday, March 20, 2020TIME: 11AMWHERE:779 East Evelyn Ave. Unit 101 | Mountain View, CA 94041 Entrance is on South Bernardo, past the 76 gas station.WHY:Coastal Kids Home Care is California's only nonprofit pediatric home health agency, improving the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic condition or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life.As an essential healthcare organization, Coastal Kids Home Care continues to provide vital home health services to medically fragile children in Monterey, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and San Benito Counties while these communities cope with shelter-in-place orders. During this time the health and well-being of our medical staff and the patients in our care is of the utmost importance. Where possible we have transitioned all non-essential services (care coordination, social work and counseling) to a telehealth model. However, our nurses will continue to be on the front lines providing life-saving care to children and support to their families. This week, our nurse Kim, sent us pictures from the field. Her young patient was thrilled to see her...“I’m so happy I needed to have my blood drawn today. I know that the world needs this right now, but the sad thing is I can’t have any visitors... but you get to visit me!”Brave and compassionate nurses, like Kim, continue to be committed to this vital work. But they need your help!Essential supplies of medical face masks, NON-latex gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectants are dwindling. While we have orders in place, timelines are uncertain. If you are able to assist please email us at coastalkidshomecare@gmail.com.Further, our families with income, transportation and disability limitations are reporting that they are not able to fulfill their own basic needs. As grocery store shelves become bare they are facing critical shortages at home. Please consider donating an e-gift card that we can share electronically or print and deliver on one of our upcoming home visits.Please consider a donation in support of essential supplies and valuable services today. All donations will go toward our COVID-19 relief fund.



