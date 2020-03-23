NOVARTIS SUPPORTS VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER

Nations leading veteran business certification organization Novartis is committed to increasing opportunities for qualified diverse suppliers Paula Glickenhaus, Global Head Procurement Commercial & US Head Procurement, Novartis Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

NVBDC welcomes Novartis as their newest Corporate Member

We are always expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Veterans. Find out more about becoming a certified NVBDC SD/VOB” — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Novartis as their newest Corporate Member. This commitment underscores Novartis support to the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled Veterans and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), including ongoing effort to enhance outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.“As part of our procurement process, we are committed to a strategy that increases opportunities for qualified diverse suppliers that aligns with our business needs, drives innovation and provides value. Supplier inclusion reflects our diverse patients and customers and creates opportunities and growth in the communities we serve. We proactively seek businesses owned by women, minorities, LGBT, veteran, service-disabled veterans, small disadvantaged businesses, people with disabilities, and HubZone business partners,” explains Paula Glickenhaus, Global Head Procurement Commercial & US Head Procurement. “Novartis searches for suppliers by participating in outreach events and supplier mentoring, by joining diverse organizations, and by advertising in targeted media. We welcome supplier participation and interest. We encourage procurement and employees to embrace supplier diversity best practices as we work to achieve our mission—reimagining medicine.”Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. The NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence."We are always expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Veterans. Find out more about becoming a certified NVBDC SD/VOB ,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President NVBDC.To learn more about Novartis Supplier Diversity • How Novartis is committed to being a leader in good corporate responsibility via the Supplier Code• Validation and posting of a supplier's diverse status is required for participation in the Novartis Supplier Diversity wherever possible.NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.Any questions or to find out more information on how to get your business certified go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIEDFIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and RallyPoint



