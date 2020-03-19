ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK AIDS WITH FOOD LOCATION SERVICES BY LAUNCHING NEW “TEXT FOR HELP” SMS FUNCTION

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – The Atlanta Community Food Bank’s mission to provide nutritious food to the people who need it has reached a major milestone toward access to food for all. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is launching its new “Text for Help '' SMS platform to assist those children, families and seniors who need access to food during the current crisis of the COVID-19 coronavirus. This easy-to-use phone-based program enables its users to locate the nearest food pantries simply by sending a text. The SMS function will continue to be active, for all to use, even after the current crisis of the COVID-19 coronavirus ends.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is launching its new “Text for Help” SMS platform to help food insecure children and families during this time of crisis.

“One in seven Georgians are food insecure. With statistics like this, the new text program for locating food will prove an invaluable resource for a great number of children and adults facing hunger in our area,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The Text for Help SMS function recognizes two keywords – ‘findfood’ (no space) in English or ‘comida’ in Spanish. Each keyword will activate automated responses in the relevant language. When a person texts either keyword to 888-976-2232 (ACFB), they’ll be prompted for their zip code or address to enable location services for food pantries closest to them. Responses will include a list of three different nearby pantries and their contact information. If no pantries are located within a 10-mile radius from the zip code entered, the program provides information on the nearest food pantries in neighboring zip codes.

“Text for Help operates under a similar concept as the familiar Text to Give charitable platforms. With that program, the user has only to send a text to participate,” said Waide. “Our hope for the Text for Help system is to make it as easy as possible to place information literally in the hands of the people who need the services of a food pantry. It is immediate and personalized.”

IMPORTANT DETAILS: Standard Carrier Message and Data Rates May Apply, based on your cell phone carrier. If you would no longer like to receive messaging, please text STOP to 888-976-2232, and you will be unsubscribed immediately. For help with the system, please text HELP to 888-976-2232. You may receive up to 4 messages per month, based on need of emergency messaging. Privacy Policy Link - https://trumpia.com/main/privacypolicy_recipients.php

Individuals and organizations may support the efforts of the Atlanta Community Food Bank by visiting www.acfb.org.

About Atlanta Food Community Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 755,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.

