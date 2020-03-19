electroCore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 23

Conference Call to be Held at 4:45pm Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the close of the market on Monday, March 23, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:45pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.



Monday, March 23 rd @ 4:45pm Eastern Time Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13699115 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138103

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company with a proprietary non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, therapy. nVNS is a platform therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. electroCore’s proprietary gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults. gammaCore is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine headache in adult patients.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com .

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors

(+1) 617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

(+1) 646-876-4933

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com



