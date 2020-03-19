Haynes International, Inc. Announces Actions Taken Designed to Protect the Health of Our Employees and the Financial Position of the Company

/EIN News/ -- KOKOMO, Ind., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) (the “Company”), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance alloys, today announced certain actions taken as a result of unforeseen circumstances affecting our business. “These are unprecedented times for our country and our company. Our responsibility is to take action to keep our employees safe while also working to manage the financial well-being of our company,” said Mike Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company has already implemented staggered shifts, cleaning between shifts and social distancing and hygiene policies. However, the current widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the decision to implement a temporary shut-down of two weeks in most of the Company’s production operations beginning next week. During this time, we will continue to thoroughly clean and sanitize our facilities and will work on plans on how best to structure restart plans. The Company is confident in its liquidity position as it has a strong balance sheet and a net cash position. The Company retains significant availability under its $120 million credit facility.



About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding market and industry prospects and future results of operations or financial position, made in this press release are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking information may include, among other information, statements concerning the Company's outlook for fiscal year 2020 and beyond, overall volume and pricing trends, cost reduction strategies and their anticipated results, market and industry trends, capital expenditures and dividends. There may also be other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements contained herein are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. As a result, the forward-looking statements based upon those assumptions also could be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Daniel Maudlin Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Haynes International, Inc. 765-456-6102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.