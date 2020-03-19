Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Announces Officer Promotions

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) today announced the following underwriting promotions; Patrick L. Dalton was named Senior Vice President – Casualty, John R. Bowen, Jr. was named Vice President - Construction, Jason E. Hoover was named Vice President – Allied Health, and Stuart P. Winston was named Vice President – Excess Casualty.



Mr. Dalton has served as Vice President – Casualty since March 2018. From 2010 to 2018, Mr. Dalton held various underwriting and management positions within Kinsale. Prior to joining Kinsale, Mr. Dalton held underwriting positions with James River Insurance Company and United States Liability Group. Mr. Dalton earned a B.A. degree in Communication and Journalism from Temple University.

Mr. Bowen has served as Assistant Vice President – Construction Division since 2018. From 2010 to 2018, he held various casualty underwriting and management positions within Kinsale. Mr. Bowen started his insurance career underwriting excess casualty with James River Insurance Company. He earned a B.S. degree in Public Administration from James Madison University.

Mr. Hoover has served as Assistant Vice President – Allied Health Division since 2018. From 2010 to 2018, Mr. Hoover held various underwriting and management positions in Kinsale’s Allied Health Division. Prior to joining Kinsale, Mr. Hoover was an underwriter specializing in allied health and health care with James River Insurance Company. Mr. Hoover earned a B.S. degree in Marketing Management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Mr. Winston has served as Assistant Vice President – Excess Casualty Division since 2017. From 2010 to 2017, he held various underwriting and management positions in Kinsale’s Excess Casualty Division. Mr. Winston started his insurance career underwriting excess casualty with James River Insurance Company. He earned a B.S. degree in Managerial Economics from Hampden-Sydney College and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Associate in Reinsurance, and the Energy Risk Insurance Specialist designations.

Brian Haney, Kinsale’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated: “We congratulate these proven leaders on their promotions and look forward to their future contributions.”

Mr. Dalton, Mr. Bowen, Mr. Hoover, and Mr. Winston are employees of Kinsale Management, Inc., the management services company of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. The underwriting divisions these individuals lead are divisions within Kinsale Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Bryan Petrucelli

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

804-289-1272

ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

Source: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.