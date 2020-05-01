Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran or Person in Illinois with Lung Cancer and Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO-Take Compensation Seriously

"Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago are not aware of the fact that the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , USA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago are not aware of the fact that the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If you are a Navy Veteran, a former factory, utility, or skilled trades worker in Illinois and you have lung cancer please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if decades ago you also had heavy exposure to asbestos. The compensation for a person like you might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. The person we are trying to get identified is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. We do not care if they smoked cigarettes." https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer who also had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago we offer direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. These remarkable lawyers have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

"If you have lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO will do everything possible to make your compensation claim process easier-with the fewest possible hassles. However, they will work overtime to get you the best possible compensation results. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Illinois to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at one Illinois’s two dozen power plants, steel mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.