Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Plans to Giveaway Free Kids Meals

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is extending their popular Kids Eat Free offer online to guests this Sunday. Barbecue fans who place an order of $10 or more on Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app and use the code KEFOLO will receive a free kid’s meal with their purchase.

This is the first time Dickey’s has offered this deal to guests online since introducing the popular offer in 1978. Dickey’s Kids Meat Plate includes a choice of meat, one side, a Lil’ Yellow Cup and a buttery roll.

“We understand many families are struggling at this time and we want our guests to know that Dickey’s is here for you,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Other deals available online to Dickey’s guests for delivery or carry-out include 2 two meat plates for only $24 and for curbside pick-up, guests can receive $5 off their order of $25 or more using the code CARRYOUT online at dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

Dickey’s is putting an emphasis on monetary assistance for both its guests and operators. Earlier this week, the 79-year-old brand reduced royalties by 50% for their franchisees and enacted that all corporate employees be online and available where comfortable 7 days a week to assist Owner/Operators with maximizing their digital and off-premise sales channels.

“Our guests, our Owner/Operators and our company employees all makeup the Dickey’s family and I’m proud of how we’re able to support each other during this ambiguous time,” says Dickey.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

