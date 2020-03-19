Ria Money Transfer Confirms Services Remain Active Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Ria Money Transfer will continue to offer its services across 160 countries amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and global leader in the money transfer industry, confirms money transfer services will remain active amid the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



As governments implement measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, first-necessity services like money transfers will remain available to customers around the world. In extraordinary situations such as this one, remittances represent a lifeline for millions of families around the world. Today, more than ever before, primary providers living overseas need the means to continue supporting their loved ones back home.

Ria has taken all necessary measures and precautions to ensure it is doing its part in preventing the spread of the virus, while also providing vital money transfer services to its customers. As of this week, most office-based workers have moved to telecommuting and retail employees are receiving updated guidelines and protocols to protect their health and that of their customers.

For greater comfort, digital services ( riamoneytransfer.com and the Ria Money Transfer app) remain available as usual to customers online. Most stores and agent locations remain open, although some may be operating under restricted schedules in compliance with local regulation. Updated stores hours are available on Google Maps. In addition, customers in the United States can access our services through Walmart2World.

“We understand that this is a critical time for you and your family, and we will do all we can to help you support your loved ones through this crisis,” shared Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “We are here to reassure you that you can count on us and our services during this trying time.”

With multiple teams closely monitoring the situation, the company has implemented several contingency plans meant to minimize disruptions that could arise as the situation progresses. Ria’s customer service representatives are also available to answer any questions or concerns. For more information, please visit www.riamoneytransfer.com .

About Ria

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a global leader in the remittance industry. The company is steadfast in its commitment to its clients and their communities, offering fast, secure, and affordable money transfers through a network of over 397,000 locations spanning across 160 countries and online at www.riamoneytransfer.com .

For more information, visit www.corporate.riafinancial.com .

Contact:

Stephanie Taylor

913-327-4200

staylor@eeft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.