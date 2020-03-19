Taurine Market To Reach USD 408.1 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

The increasing demand for Taurine in energy drinks and pet food are driving its market demand.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Taurine market is forecast to reach USD 408.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Taurine is a type of amino acid and is found in large amounts in the heart, retina, brain, and blood cells called platelets. The most common food sources of Taurine are meat and fish. It is essential for building protein blocks in the body. Taurine is crucial for the growth of infants as well as those who are at risk of various diseases.



Taurine is fed to children by the addition of milk and is also fed to people on life supports and is tube-fed. The chemical has life-saving potential for most patients. The acid's supplements are also used in the treatment of liver disease, heart failure, high blood pressure, as well as cystic fibrosis. The acid is applicable in the treatment of epilepsy, alcoholism, ADHD, eye problems, autism, and diabetes.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2661

Cosmetic containing Taurine has increased since the 2000s due to its antifibrotic properties. It has also shown to prevent damaging effects of TGFB1 to the hair follicle and helps in maintaining skin hydration. The market product is used in some of the contact lens solutions as well.

North America is expected to show an attractive index and is expected to be the most lucrative market. The demand for market products is growing all over the globe. An increase in the cosmetics industry and a rise in the awareness in health are driving the market for Taurine in the North American region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Taurine is used very commonly in the beverages. It is used in supplements and energy drinks for highly trained athletes as well as an average young person to drive themselves to their goals. An increase in personal developments, coupled with a growing demand for cosmetics, and rising awareness in health is expected to propel the market demand.

Taurine enhances blood sugar control and also helps in combating diabetes. Long term consumption of Taurine supplement decreases fasting blood sugar levels in diabetic rats-without any changes in exercise or diet.

Taurine can be synthesized from methionine and cysteine in the presence of vitamin B6 (1,2) and can be obtained from the diet, predominantly through meat, eggs, and seafood. Taurine is involved in many diverse physiological and biological functions, such as it plays a role in fat digestion and bile salt formation.

China is among the leading manufacturer of Taurine, with more than 40 manufacturers in the country contributing to the largest production of the market product globally. Several manufacturers are outsourcing their production of Taurine to China and hunting low-priced suppliers in this country. Countries like India and China, are creating more growth opportunities for the Taurine market owing to the growing chemical industries.

Key participants include Hangzhou FST Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Tycoon Company Limited, Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Jiangyin Huachang Food Additive Co Ltd., Shayang Tianyi Medicine Industry Co Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Fuchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., Honjo Chemical, and Grand Pharma, among others.

Buy Your Excusive Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2661

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Taurine market on the basis of form, application, grade, source, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Tablets/Capsules

Syrup

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Healthcare products

Pet Food

Beverages

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Meat

Fish

Dairy

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/taurine-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse more similar reports on Food Ingredients category by Reports And Data

Soy Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market

Wheat Gluten Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-gluten-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.