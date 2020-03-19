There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,979 in the last 365 days.

Income Financial Trust Financial Results to December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2019 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com

