Thursby Sub Rosa Mobile PDF Signing Wins 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Only DISA-approved BYOD solution enabling secure, remote, work-from-home option for DoD servicepeople, reservists, National Guard, and government employees during COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced that the new PDF signing feature of its Thursby Software Systems Sub Rosa CAC- and PIV-secured mobile browser has earned a 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the Mobility category. The award recognizes companies, products, and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.



“With our new Thursby Sub Rosa feature, we’re able to offer our customers a simple solution to PDF signing that keeps them exactly where they need to be — literally anywhere. Right now, when employees around the world are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s providing a smart, secure way to work from home,” said Steve Dunlap, Thursby President. “Whether it's a Department of Defense (DoD) or commercial user, we securely streamline their mission-critical and everyday processes. When every second counts, Sub Rosa proves time and time again that it’s THE game-changer in mobile security.”

Thursby Sub Rosa PDF Signing gives government personnel the ability to do critical approvals and officially sign forms anywhere, anytime. The new feature allows U.S. armed forces, reservists, the National Guard, federal agencies, and commercial customers to digitally sign documents on their phone or tablet from any location. By using secure Common Access Card (CAC) and Personal Identification Verification (PIV)-based certificates, documents are securely and officially signed, whether working from home or any other remote or mobile location.

The Thursby Sub Rosa suite of mobile apps have over 200,000 federal users. Sub Rosa is the only Defense Information Service Agency (DISA)-approved bring your own device (BYOD) solution for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and just about every non-armed service and federal agency. Sub Rosa supports strong two-factor authentication access to secure web browsers with the ability to sign, encrypt, and decrypt emails — and now, the ability to edit and sign official PDF documents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sub Rosa is helping to keep critical government and defense work moving forward, including secure document signing, remote email, web, payroll, and other DoD web services.

Sub Rosa supports access on Android and iOS mobile devices and although the app is compatible with most Mobile Device Managers (MDMs), Sub Rosa has been designed so that it leaves zero data at rest on the personal device, ensuring it’s secure enough to use as a standalone app. For example, Sub Rosa is the only mobile browser available that allows you to access the Defense Travel System (DTS) on a personal mobile device.

Winners of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are based on the strength of nominations and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (via ratings and comments).

For more information about Identiv’s portfolio of award-winning products and solutions, visit identiv.com/products , call +1 888.809.8880, or contact sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.