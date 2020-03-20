Snibble Launches Premium Short-Form Mobile Video Platform Ahead of Quibi

Full Page Ad in Variety Challenges Quibi’s Claims To Be First To Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snibble , the premium social video platform designed for Gen Z, has taken issue with Quibi’s high profile launch campaign. In Quibi's ads, celebrities like Liam Hemsworth describe the Jeffrey Katzenberg-backed platform as the “First entertainment platform built for easy on the go mobile viewing”.In a friendly effort to set the record straight, Snibble ran a full page ad in this week’s Variety Magazine to draw attention to the fact that Snibble is a mobile video platform built for mobile and is already in the App Store . “We’re Canadians and we don’t like making a fuss” said Blair Currie, Snibble CEO, “but it didn’t seem kosher when Quibi declared themselves to be first in-market, even when you still can’t actually download their app”Designed in collaboration with a team of Gen Zers in Los Angeles and Toronto, Snibble is where users can watch, share and comment on short form professionally produced videos from top global producers of content that matters to them – entertainment, fashion, music, gaming, news and sports.“Snibble is a completely new platform and not simply a variation on the HBO-Netflix model”, says Andy Shortt, Snibble’s Founder and Chief Product Officer. “Since 95% of mobile sessions are less than 10 minutes, Snibble fits with the way people are using mobile as a medium. We deliver curated short-form video across news, music, entertainment, lifestyle, sports viral categories delivered in a mobile-first, next-gen experience. What’s really unique about Snibble is that unlike every other video platform, Snibble makes watching mobile video a social experience. You can easily recommend video to your friends, see which videos they recommend, share and chat about videos without having to go to a different messaging app, and even watch a video or playlist of videos with up to 4 friends, simultaneously syncing up phones in real time. All with way fewer ads than major platforms, and never with interruptive mid-roll ads or those insanely annoying pop ups.”Snibble has partnered with a range of Gen Z’s favorite content producers including Jukin Media, Brut, Universal Music, Verizon Media and WatchMojo. This premium-only line-up makes Snibble a safe haven for brands that don’t want their messages bumping up against questionable or inappropriate content.In a market that’s witnessing the launch of numerous streaming apps from giant media corporations like Disney, Apple and NBC, Snibble makes a virtue of its small size and direct connection with Gen Z.“We’re David and they’re Goliath” says Chief Customer Officer, Neale Halliday. “Our strength is our agility and our understanding of real life for American 16-24 year olds. So we don’t ask them for money. We don’t over-advertise. We don’t re-sell user data or allow third parties to creep them. Our sole purpose is to enable real social connection, with real friends coming together around the world’s best short-form video content.”About SnibbleSnibble is the first mobile platform to combine all-premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The free app offers customizable video feeds with categories like music, movie trailers, news, sports highlights, comedy and culture, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble is in beta test on the App Store. Headquartered in Toronto but focused on the U.S. Gen Z market, Snibble was created by a group of global ad professionals with a vision to make digital better. Aligned with that vision, Snibble delivers a better social video experience to users, fair compensation to content providers, and a less cluttered environment for advertisers to reach customers. For more information, visit www.snibblecorp.com ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.