Technology and Investor Relations come together with Nucleus195 and Harbor Access partnership

Working with Nucleus195 helps us continue to reach a global audience and provide our clients with a differentiated service.” — Jonathan Paterson - Harbor Access founder

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nucleus195 today announced a partnership with Harbor Access , a strategic Investor Relations and Investor Access firm that provides services to US and non-US companies.“After sitting down and talking with JP we realized that both companies are looking to streamline different but similar parts of the financial industry that have close synergies,” said Scott Duxbury, Nucleus195 Co-Founder. “Our Corporate Solutions Package is helping small and mid-cap companies across multiple facets and Harbor Access’s experienced team is a great addition for companies to use.”“The Investor Relations Advisory world has been going through change over the last couple years with a significant shift due to MiFID II,” said Jonathan Paterson, Harbor Access Founder. “Working with Nucleus195 helps us continue to reach a global audience and provide our clients with a differentiated service.”Mehdi Sunderji, Nucleus195 Co-Founder, added: “At Nucleus195, our aim is to make the process easier for investors and the investment community to consume research, speak with analysts, watch videos on professional. For corporates, we provide an easy one-stop solution for research coverage, website redesign, ESG, c-suite calls, video, social media management and of course investor relations. As the financial industry is in a challenging environment we have recognized that all clients deserve better and working with companies like Harbor Access we can continue to achieve those goals.”###About Nucleus195Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com About Harbor AccessHarbor Access LLC is a cutting-edge investor relations and investor access firm advising micro to mega-market cap companies. With a collective 75+ years of direct capital market experience, the Harbor Access team develops or improves upon capital market communications plans to optimize visibility within the North American equity markets. Other investor relations services include research, strategy, targeting, negotiation, training, and support. Headquartered in Darien, CT with a satellite office in Toronto, ON, Harbor Access LLC serves both U.S. and non-U.S. companies.Media ContactsJonathan Paterson “JP”Harbor AccessManaging Partner+1 203 202 2028Jonathan.Paterson@HarborAccessLLC.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.