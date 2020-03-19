PA Green Wellness is Now Offering Mesenchymal Stem Cell Treatments to Support Lung Health During COVID-19

PA Green Wellness, Offering Regenerative Medicine, EPAT, NextGen PRP, and Gainswave Therapy in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Delaware

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of a global health crisis, PA Green Wellness has adapted its signature wellness injection to aid in lung health, restoration of damage and an overall reduction in inflammatory responses.The medical director of PA Green Wellness , Dr. Richard Magill, MD states; “Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), unsurprisingly have been a focal point during this pandemic due to their ability to reduce inflammation and assist in the restoration of damaged cells and tissues.” He Continues, “With that in mind, it’s no surprise that our MSC provider, Predictive Biotech, has received an influx of inquiries regarding the use of stem cell treatments in this global health crisis.”Predictive Biotech in a statement last week, says they are watching the development of clinical trials around the world and are poised to help in any way possible, pending regulatory guidance.In one clinical trial at Beijing YouAn Hospital in China, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic; 7 patients were treated with MSC injections and assessed over a 14 day period. Within two days of injection, all seven patients within the trial saw significant improvement in COVID-19 related pneumonia.“This goes to support the wide range of healing and restoration that can be provided by MSC therapy”, say John Cellini, CEO of PA Green Wellness, “While this isn’t a cure or a vaccine against this new coronavirus, this technology may have the ability to reverse lung damage in patients and improve their overall health, which puts them in a much better position if they should find themselves with a COVID-19 infection.MSCs have the ability to differentiate into a variety of cell types and are able to resist viral attacks with the expression of interferon gamma stimulated genes (ISGs), which makes it probable that stem cells would survive when transplanted into a patient with an active COVID-19 infection, which could assist in the reduction of inflammatory processes, reduce cellular death, improve immune system function and provide antioxidative effects. There is also some anecdotal evidence that stem cells can aid in the protection against viral infections.PA Green Wellness is a leading group of clinics offering regenerative therapies and treatments across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Their current product offerings include a range of therapies from GAINSWave treatments to EPAT therapy, NextGen PRP treatments and Regenerative Medicine (MSC therapy) for pain and aesthetics.



