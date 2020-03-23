Military Space USA 2020 Will Host a Brand-New Pre-Conference Focus Day Dedicated to Disruptive Technology
Mi Reports: The Military Space USA conference will return to Los Angeles to explore space capability across the enterprise, with a focus dayLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Space USA will return to Los Angeles on June 9th and 10th to discuss US Space capability across the enterprise, including SATCOM, Remote Sensing, PNT, SDA and more, as well as organisational efforts such as SMC 2.0.
There is a growing realisation that future warfighting will likely now occur at least partly in space. As such, SMC is pushing for a space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED by connecting industry with government, investing, and delivering capabilities rapidly into the hands of the war fighter.
Given this, the 2020 event will host a brand-new pre-conference Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 8th, which will provide the perfect setting for innovative solution providers to showcase their latest technologies and developments.
To learn more about the Disruptive Technology Focus Day, interested parties should visit: http://www.milspaceusa.com/einpr3
The Focus Day will highlight themes such as rapid capability development, LEO constellation opportunities, space commercialisation and more. It will be chaired by Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, US Space Force, and will feature a range of presentations, plus two panel discussions, with insights from the following:
• Mr Lars Hoffman, Senior Vice President, Global Launch Services, Rocket Lab
• Mr Bryce Prior, Head of Operations and Strategy, Leo Aerospace
• Mr Leslie Kovacs, President, Firefly Black
• Mr Adrian Mangiuca, Commerce Director, Nanoracks
• Mr Robert Monjay, Senior Counsel, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
• Mr Alexander Reissner, CEO, Enpulsion
• Mr Daniel Bock, CEO, Morpheus Space
• Ms Kathy Shockey, VP Special Projects, Momentus Space
• Dr Natalya Bailey, CEO and Co-founder, Accion Systems, Inc
• Mr Marcos D. Franceschini, President and CEO, Skyloom Global Corp
• Ms Juli Lawless, Director, National Defense, Made in Space
• Mr Nate Ashton, Managing Director, Technology, DCODE
The focus day will enable innovators to share their ideas and build an understanding of how technologies will be employed and deployed, making it a key date for industry providers and military end users alike.
Interested parties can book online now using the link provided: http://www.milspaceusa.com/einpr3
--- END ----
Military Space USA
9th – 10th June 2020
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrop Grumman Corporation
Sponsor: Hughes
Exhibitor: XTAR
To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Lauren Pears
SMi Group Ltd
+44 20 8782 6000
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.