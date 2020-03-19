Supply & Demand Chain Executive includes FourKites CEO in Annual List of Top Execs

/EIN News/ -- FourKites Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal recognized as logistics industry pioneer for providing unparalleled visibility into supply chains



CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites ® founder and CEO Matthew Elenjickal has been selected as one of the top executives in his field by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

In naming Elenjickal as a recipient of its Pros to Know 2020 award, the publication recognized his pioneering contributions to helping supply chain stakeholders meet the growing challenges of today’s business climate.

Elenjickal, who founded FourKites in 2014, pioneered the transformation of the logistics industry with real-time supply chain visibility, ultimately driving collaboration and significant efficiencies in a $1.5 trillion industry that accounts for nearly 8 percent of US GDP.

FourKites is the first company to apply SaaS and GPS-enabled electronic logging devices, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimize their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. The company has since built a predictive supply chain visibility platform, where supply chain partners - shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PLs - are able to collaborate to create more efficient, transparent and sustainable supply chains through big data.

Under Elenjickal’s guidance, FourKites has invested in expanding collaboration, visibility and value across the end-to-end supply chain through significant investments in machine learning and predictive analytics, as well as the introduction of a number of industry-first innovations. Among many others, these include Lane Connect for predictive capacity management and sharing to eliminate deadhead; Facility Manager for improved warehouse operations; Network Visibility for insight into unmanaged freight; DynamicETA for more accurate arrival predictions; and Partner Hub , the first self-service, automated ELD onboarding solution that fulfills brokers’ and carriers’ requirements for total transparency, advanced security and user controls.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards.

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says John R. Yuva, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

You can find the full list of winners at www.sdcexec.com .

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network of more than four million GPS/ELD devices, FourKites covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, intermodal, last mile and parcel. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.

To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com .

Media Contact:

Marianna Vyridi

Big Valley Marketing for FourKites

+1 (650) 468-3263

mvyridi@bigvalley.co









