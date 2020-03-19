Organic Feed Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 44 Bn by 2029; Thriving Plant-based Dietary Trend Offers Impetus to Demand, Opines a PMR Study

Preference of organic products on the back of growing negative perception about processed meat and dairy products has a ripple effect on the organic feed market.

The global organic feed market is estimated to cross US$ 44 Bn through 2029. Prevalent consumer trends such as vegan and plant-based diets demand for meat and dairy products to be produced from organic feed products. Stringent regulations and frequent quality checks by statutory bodies further the demand for organic feed from value chain stakeholders in food & beverages.

Organic Feed Market: Key Takeaways

North America leads global sales with a majority of total market value share.

Poultry segment exhibits the highest value and volume share through 2029.

Ruminant end-uses of organic feed offer the most lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (South Asia and East Asia) present the most remunerative growth opportunities between 2019 and 2029.

Corn product types will maintain its stronghold over the total market value supported by an equally impressive growth rate.

Sale of organic feed products in the form of pellets will register high growth through the projection period.

Organic Feed Market: Key Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of organically produced meat and dairy products impel the demand for organic feed among producers.

Advancements in protein, vitamins, and minerals in organic feed products will provide continued strength to market growth trajectory.

Adverse health effects on animals due to conventional feed products and the resultant loss of productive animal years will drive demand during the forecast period.

Research and development of cost efficient and energy saving manufacturing processes will propel the demand for the product.

Organic Feed Market: Key Restraint

Increasing policing of meat and poultry farms on the regulatory restrictions from international health organizations such as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) pose production constraints during the forecast period.

Organic Feed Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition among organic feed manufacturers is governed by strategic partnerships and research & development of innovative production processes. Staying updated with regulatory limitations has proved to be a competitive advantage for major players. Frontrunning organizations in the organic feed market are, but not limited to, Aller Aqua Group, BW Feeds, Country Junction Feeds, Hi Peak Feeds, K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd., Modesto Milling, Ranch-Way Feeds, The Organic Feed Company, Yorktown Organics, LLC, Aus Organic Feeds, Country Heritage Feeds, Feedex Companies, Green Mountain Feeds, Scratch and Peck Feeds, and Kreamer Feed, Inc.

About the Report

This report offers an analysis of the major trends in the industry influencing the performance of the organic feed market. The study gives important insights into the organic feed market and covers changing market dynamics, revenue analysis, pricing structure, and major collaborations involved in the organic feed market expansion. Readers can also understand major market trends and growth scenarios based on nature, form, and end-use across seven major regions.

