Automotive Applications to Invigorate Window Film Sales; Sun Control Films Account for over 40% of Global Demand, Says a New Fact.MR Study

Prominent players in the window films market are focusing on expanding global footprint, in addition to innovative launches.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising automotive production and development of energy-efficient infrastructure is proliferating the demand for window films. A new Fact.MR study provides an inclusive analysis of the window films market that forecasts a steady growth outlook for the market during 2019 – 2029. Besides application in automotive industry, sales are also gaining a boost from the residential sector. The report attributes this demand growth to rise in tinting activities and green building initiatives worldwide.

“Favorable government regulations and rapid advent of window film technology will predominantly augur well for the growth of window films market,” states the Fact.MR report.

Window Films Market – Key Takeaways

Automotive applications are poised to grow 1.5X; residential and commercial applications collectively account for 58% market share.

Sun control window films account for more than 2/5 th of total sales.

of total sales. Aerospace and defense industries hold promise to push revenue growth of market at around 6% CAGR by 2029 end.

East and South Asia are poised to collectively absorb a share of 1/3 rd of the total market.

of the total market. North America and Europe remain leading regional markets.

Window Films Market – Key Driving Factors

Economic price point and light weight of window films continue to drive their sales across multiple end-use industries.

Technological advancements such as dual reflective and spectrally selective films are favoring the market growth

Improved government regulations and resurgent automobile market are significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive segment, thereby propelling the overall market.

Surging infrastructural developments in Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia among others, are bolstering the market growth.

Window Films Market – Key Constraints

Guarantee issues related to window films remain a longstanding challenge facing manufacturers to achieve full potential of sales growth.

Limited consumer awareness about superior attributes and lower price point of window films over traditional decorative glass counterparts continues to be an impediment to rapid market growth.

Competition Landscape

The key players in the global window films market are 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, American Standard Window Film, Saint Gobain, Solar Gard Performance Plastics, Madico Inc, Toray Plastics (America) Inc., Hanita Coatings, and Armolan Window Film among others. These market players are expanding global footprint by engaging their partners in training programs and building a strong stakeholder community, in addition to developing new products. On this premise, Suntuitive Dynamic Glass released a dynamic glass, laced with intelligent window films. Likewise, Glassware Suncontrol Ltd. has environmental test chambers in place to enhance and develop new products.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the global window films market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides compelling essential insights on the window films market on the basis of product type (Sun control, decorative, security & safety, and Privacy), applications (Automotive, Residential, Commercial, Marine, and others), and across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

