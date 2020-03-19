Solar Charge Controller Market to Reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2026; Ability to Regulate Voltage Will Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Solar Charge Controller Market Research Report Are Victron Energy (Netherlands), Morningstar Corporation (USA), Genasun (Netherlands), Arise India Ltd. (India), Vispra Solar – (India), Easy Photovoltech Private Limited. (India), Xantrex Technologies (USA), Phocos (USA), Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd (India), Steca – A KATEK Brand (Germany), Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co., Ltd. (China), OutBack Power Technologies (USA), Sollatek UK Limited (United Kingdom), Other prominent market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar charge controller market is set to gain impetus from their ability to regulate the voltage generated from solar panels. In addition to that, they can ensure that the battery is not over-charged. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “ Solar Charge Controller Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Charge Controller, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Charge Controller), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” As per the report, the solar charge controller market size stood at USD 1.12 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 3.59 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period from 2019 – 2026.

Highlights of This Report:

Elaborate information about the solar charge controller market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Growth drivers and obstacles.

List of all the possible segments present in the market.

Competitive landscape, such as contracts, agreements, investments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and innovative product launches.



Drivers & Restraints-

Need to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission Will Boost Growth

Increasing implementation of green energy targets by the governments of various countries is set to accelerate the solar charge controller market growth. It is mainly occurring because of the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the environment. It would also control the rising temperature that is occurring year after year. However, the utilization of other green energy sources, other than solar energy, may hamper the market growth.

Segment-

Residential Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rapid Urbanization

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into utility, commercial, industrial, and residential. Amongst these, the utility segment held a 52.5% solar charge controller market share in 2018. The residential segment would also grow steadily as the population is increasing day by day worldwide. It is further resulting in rapid urbanization and hence, spurring the demand for energy. Various countries are also conducting rural electrification. Upgraded grids are being set up for the distribution of renewable energy. Additionally, batteries are being installed to store excess energy.



Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead: Rising Demand for Energy Will Favor Growth

Geographically, the market is segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate in terms of share during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of planned solar power installation projects in this region. In the residential sector, solar panels are being installed at a fast pace for meeting the upsurging demand for energy. China is likely to contribute to the maximum growth backed by the government’s implementation of the 13th five-year plan. In 2018, Asia Pacific held USD 0.39 billion in terms of solar charge controller market revenue.

Europe is set to follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific and generate a considerable share because of the EU28 green energy target. The U.K., Italy, and Germany are some of the most important countries that would contribute to maximum growth. In North America, solar power installation is projected to rise owing to the availability of technologically advanced analytical tools. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, increasing the rate of renewable energy generation would drive growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The companies present in the market are persistently striving to strengthen their position by launching state-of-the-art products. Several government agencies are also engaging in solar power installation projects in rural areas for electrification and reducing the emission of carbon in the atmosphere. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019 : Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a solar energy company of the Government of India, invited bids to provide around 500 solar home cooking systems to various districts in different states. The districts are Modhera (Gujarat), Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Girdih (Jharkhand), Bastar (Chhattisgarh), and Ribhoi (Meghalaya). The scope of work consists of commissioning, testing, erection, supply, manufacture, and design, as well as a one-year warranty on all the accessories and equipment installed.

: Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a solar energy company of the Government of India, invited bids to provide around 500 solar home cooking systems to various districts in different states. The districts are Modhera (Gujarat), Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Girdih (Jharkhand), Bastar (Chhattisgarh), and Ribhoi (Meghalaya). The scope of work consists of commissioning, testing, erection, supply, manufacture, and design, as well as a one-year warranty on all the accessories and equipment installed. August 2019: Hyundai Motor Group, a multinational conglomerate based in South Korea, unveiled its first-ever vehicle with solar roof charging. This feature is currently available on the Sonata Hybrid model, which is available in South Korea only. Hybrid vehicles can be powered by gasoline, liquid fuel, and electricity. The solar panels capture energy from the sun and it can then be used to charge the vehicle’s battery.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the renowned organizations operating in the solar charge controller market. They are as follows:

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Solar Charge Controller Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Charge Controller Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Charge Controller Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Utility Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continued..!!!





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Energy & Power Industry)



