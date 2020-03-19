Tractor Supply Company, an Essential Needs-Based Retailer, Provides Update on Actions Related to Coronavirus

Temporarily Adjusts Store Operating Hours

Invests in Customer Service

Increases Inventory Supply for Animal Feed and Pet Food

Extends Paid Sick Leave in Response to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced actions it has taken as an essential, needs-based retailer in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) to better serve customers, communities and team members.



During the COVID-19 outbreak, Tractor Supply is committed to staying open and providing customers the everyday products they rely on, including animal feed, pet food, livestock and pet medicines, agricultural supplies, hardware and maintenance supplies, hydraulic fluid for farm equipment, lawn and vegetable garden products, and heating and fuel. Currently, all Tractor Supply stores are open and plan to remain open to support customers. Beginning Sunday, March 22, stores will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, until further notice.

Serving rural communities for more than 80 years, Tractor Supply has provided essential, needs-based products that rural customers depend on to help them take care of their families, homes, land, livestock animals and pets. At this critical time, the Company is making an investment to enhance customer service in store through additional store labor hours and increasing its inventory of animal feed and pet food. The Company has a long history of helping customers in times of need and serving as a key resource in the local communities it calls home.

“We are in unprecedented times, and our customers’ ability to take care of their families, property and animals remains essential,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and CEO. “We know that our customers count on us to help take care of their family, land, animals and pets — what makes life out here so special. As the largest seller of bagged livestock and equine feed in the U.S., along with significant companion animal food sales, our customers view Tractor Supply as critical to feeding and caring for their animals and pets, just as the grocery store is to their families’ needs. Our commitment is to be here for them and do everything we can to assist them, while protecting our team members and customers and preventing the spread of the virus.”

As a key feature of www.TractorSupply.com , customers can also utilize Tractor Supply’s Buy Online, Pickup in Store option to have orders ready to be picked up in one hour and held for up to two days. This feature allows customers to ensure the products are available and ready before making a trip to the store.

In order to protect our team members and prevent the spread of the virus, our stores are conducting extra daily cleanings to give our customers the safest environment to shop in. Tractor Supply is extending its paid sick leave for full-time and part-time team members affected by illness. Beginning last week, all team members can receive up to an additional two weeks of paid sick leave. Team members who self-report contagious, flu or COVID-19 symptoms that keep them out of work; are part of a mandated or self-imposed quarantine; are impacted by the temporary closing of a location due to the outbreak; or have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will continue to be paid during that time.

“As always, health and safety are our top priority, and our team members continue to be passionate about serving our customers,” continued Lawton. “With this extension of paid sick leave, we want to take care of our team members, so they, in turn, can take care of our customers.”

To find the Tractor Supply store nearest you or to confirm local hours, please visit www.TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

