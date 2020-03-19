Beazley unveils senior promotions within global claims team

Kati Bynon & Steven Chang to lead healthcare and complex claims

/EIN News/ -- London, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has made two senior internal appointments within its global claims team following Beth Diamond’s promotion to group head of claims in February 2020.

Steven Chang has assumed the role of global head of complex claims. A trained attorney, Mr Chang was previously global claims team leader for healthcare and joined Beazley in 2006. He is based in Beazley’s New York office and reports to Ms Diamond.

Kati Bynon has been promoted to global claims team leader for healthcare having managed claims on behalf of Beazley clients for 11 years. A former medical malpractice attorney, Ms Bynon has extensive experience of managing complex healthcare professional and life sciences product liability claims. She is based in New York.

Beth Diamond, group head of claims, said: “We are always seeking to strengthen our team with highly skilled and experienced people. There is a wealth of talent within Beazley and I am very pleased that both Steven and Kati have accepted these promotions.

“We are committed to ensuring our processes, technology, service and talent evolve and continue to deliver the first-class claims service that is at the heart of Beazley’s proposition and to exceed the expectations of our clients.”

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2019, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

[Ref: PR_120320_1]

Mairi MacDonald Beazley Group +44 (0)207 674 7164 Mairi.MacDonald@beazley.com Deborah Kostroun KetchumZito Financial 201–403–8185 deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.