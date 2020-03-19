OrgHarvest Inc. Appoints Paul Schlosberg to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – OrgHarvest, Inc. , (“OrgHarvest”) ( OTCMKTS: ORGH ), a complete seed-to-consumer hemp company, today announces that it has appointed Paul Schlosberg, managing partner of COAL I LLC, to its board of directors effective April 1, 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul as a director to the OrgHarvest board and look forward to his contributions,” stated J. Larry Cantrell, president and chief executive officer of OrgHarvest, Inc. “Paul is a respected business leader in global financial circles as well as here in Dallas. He understands our business objectives and the changing regulatory environment in which to achieve those objectives.”

In addition to his current position as managing partner of COAL I LLC, an investment and professional services engagement company based in Dallas, Mr. Schlosberg’s professional background includes a 36-year career in investment banking with Bache & Company, Bear Stearns & Company and First Southwest Company. He was president and COO of First Southwest Company, and chairman and CEO of First Southwest Asset Management. Earlier, Mr. Schlosberg co-founded Water Rescue Services, which provides water recycling to the energy sector, where he remains an active shareholder.

As an active community leader, Mr. Schlosberg serves on the Board of Directors of HOBI International, as outside Operating Partner for Satori Capital, on the Investment Committee of Seraph Partners, as Strategic Advisor of Capstone Holdings, Inc., and as Strategic Advisor for DeliverFund - Fighting Human Trafficking.

Mr. Schlosberg received a BBA from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. He attended the Corporate Governance, Compensation Committee Governance and Audit Committee Practices and Governance programs at Harvard Graduate School of Business. Paul and his wife, Shelia, are lifelong residents of Dallas, Texas.

About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORGH), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a seed-to-consumer hemp solution, ensuring the highest quality hemp, manufacturing processes and regulatory adherence. Our mission is to be recognized, respected and relied on as the premiere hemp ingredient brand. For more information, visit www.orgharvest.us . Be sure to follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Bobbie Wasserman for OrgHarvest, Inc.

Tel: 214-380-9702, ext.2

bobbie@orgharvest.us

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.