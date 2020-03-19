DIGITAL FORUM – LIVE NETWORKING & INTERACTION AT CAPITAL LINK’S 14TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING FORUM ON MARCH 30 & 31, 2020

Two-Day Event – 96 Speakers – 35 Listed Shipping Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is pleased to announce that the 14th Annual International Shipping Forum will take place as a Digital Forum on Monday, March 30 & Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (New York time). The event is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.



A pioneering initiative to keep our sense of community, information flow & facilitate industry connectivity, this two-day event features 96 speakers from around the world and 35 listed shipping companies. The need for information on market developments is at its highest given the circumstances. Capital Link’s / Citi’s proactive approach will enable all of us to stay connected, exchange views and information and network online in real time!

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com .

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:

forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. Due to the circumstance we are all facing today, our 2020 Forum will be held digitally.

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' annual results. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in video format

Exhibition hall with 40+ digital booths Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience



Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The Honorable Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy

Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO - DNV GL – Maritime on “A New Decade – Tackling Global Transformation”

Mr. Michael Parker, Chairman of Shipping & Logistics Division, Citigroup & Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited on “Shipping – Quo Vadis? What is Next?”

AGENDA TOPICS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Container Shipping Sector

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector

LPG Shipping Sector

LNG Shipping Sector

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping Sector

Product Tanker Shipping Sector

PANELS & PRESENTATIONS ON INDUSTRY TOPICS:NOTE ADDRESS

Corona Virus & Its Impact on Shipping

China – Global Economy – Shipping: Navigating Beyond the Corona Virus

Market Disruption or New Opportunity? 90 Days Into IMO 2020 - What's Next

Decarbonization - Green Shipping - Aiming for Zero Shades Of Black

Navigating the World Of Alternative Fuels – The Roadmap Ahead

One-On-One Discussion: Shipping – Quo Vadis?

Sustainability In Shipping – From Concept To Practice – Implications For Stakeholders

A New Decade – Tackling Global Transformation

A US Equity Market Update

Bank Finance & Shipping – Is Bank Finance Still the Main Provider of Capital To Shipping?

Alternative Finance – Is It Becoming Mainstream Finance for Shipping?

Capital Markets – Are They Open to Shipping?

Private Equity, Restructuring, M&A, Industry Consolidation

Analysts Roundtable

TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

·Ardmore Shipping Corporation ·Avance Gas Holding Ltd. ·Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) ·Costamare Inc. ·d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ·Columbia Shipmanagement ·Danaos Corporation ·Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) ·Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) ·Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ·Eurodry Ltd. ·Euronav NV ·Euroseas Ltd. ·Exmar NV ·Flex LNG Ltd. ·Frontline Ltd. ·GasLog / Gaslog Partners ·Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. ·Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG) ·Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. ·Hoegh LNG Partners L.P. ·International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) ·MPC Container Ships ASA ·Pyxis Tankers Inc. ·Ridgebury Tankers ·Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) ·Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) ·Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ·Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corporation ·Atlas Corporation {Seaspan} ·SFL Corporation Ltd. ·Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) ·Teekay Tankers Ltd. ·Torm plc ·Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP)

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Citi

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • EY • Tototheo Maritime

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. • DNB • Fearnley Securities • InvestHK • Jefferies • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel • Watson Farley & Williams • YieldStreet

EVENT SPONSORS: Ascension • CIT • Clarksons • Clyde & Co • Hayfin - Breakwater • RMK • Stifel • VedderPrice

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos Corporation • Diamond S Shipping • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Navigator Gas • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

MEDIA PARTNERS: Marine Circle, Marine Insight, Maritime Reporter, Ship Management International, Maritime Executive • Ship2Shore • TradeWinds

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Hellenic American Bankers Association • Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce • International Propeller Club of NY • New York Maritime Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020newyork

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.