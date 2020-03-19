There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,040 in the last 365 days.

Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 2, 2020 (13 weeks compared to 14 weeks last year)

  • Net sales increased 3.6% to $259.6 million compared to $250.5 million in the prior-year fourth quarter, which included $7.7 million of net sales from the 14th week
  • Gross margin increased to 52.8% compared to 52.4% in the prior-year fourth quarter
  • Operating income increased 10.1% to $33.1 million, or 12.8% of net sales, compared to $30.1 million, or 12.0% of net sales in the prior-year fourth quarter
  • Net income was $24.4 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share in the prior-year fourth quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 13.7% to $39.9 million compared to $35.1 million in the prior-year fourth quarter
  • The Company opened three new retail stores in Bloomington, MN; Franklin, TN and Knoxville, TN, totaling approximately 29,000 gross square feet
  • 40th consecutive quarter of increased net sales year-over-year

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 2, 2020 (52 weeks compared to 53 weeks last year)

  • Net sales increased 8.4% to $615.6 million compared to $568.1 million in the prior year, which included $7.7 million of net sales from the 53rd week
  • Gross margin decreased to 53.3% compared to 54.6% in the prior year
  • Operating income decreased to $28.1 million, or 4.6% of net sales, compared to $37.2 million, or 6.5% of net sales in the prior year
  • Net income was $18.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share in the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was flat compared to the prior year at $51.9 million
  • The Company opened 15 retail stores, totaling approximately 215,000 gross square feet, and ended the year with a total of 61 stores

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

“We entered the fourth quarter well prepared to serve our customers during the peak holiday season, yet like many retailers, significant headwinds of a shortened holiday shopping season and unseasonably warm weather limited our fourth quarter potential. Net sales grew 7% on a comparable 13-week basis and due to our intense focus on managing expenses, reported operating margin improved 80 basis points year-over-year,” said Stephen L. Schlecht, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended February 2, 2020 (13 weeks compared to 14 weeks last year)

Net sales increased 3.6% to $259.6 million, compared to $250.5 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a 11.6% growth in retail net sales, partially offset by a 0.6% decline in direct net sales. The inclusion of the 53rd week in fiscal 2018 amounted to an additional $7.7 million of net sales. The increase in retail net sales was attributed to the opening of 15 new retail stores during fiscal 2019, partially offset by a decline in existing store sales. Direct net sales growth in established markets with a store continued to outpace markets without a store.

Women’s business net sales increased 9.2% driven by fall and winter gear and the expansion of the women’s plus line. Men’s business net sales increased 2.1% driven by new products and growth in Alaskan Hardgear, partially offset by lower outerwear sales due to unseasonably warm weather in many parts of the country.

Gross profit increased 4.4% to $137.1 million, or 52.8% of net sales, compared to $131.2 million, or 52.4% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. The increase in gross margin rate was primarily due to leverage gained from higher retail sales, partially offset by global promotions and clearance activity throughout the quarter. 

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.7% to $103.9 million, compared to $101.1 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to 40.0%, compared to 40.4% in the corresponding prior-year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased occupancy, equipment and personnel costs to support the growth in the number of retail stores and increased demand during the peak season. The leverage gained was primarily driven by net sales growth and further benefited from reduced catalog spend, improved shipping rates and efficiencies gained at our distribution centers and call center. Contributing to these efficiencies was the ability to leverage the new distribution center in Dubuque, IA allowing the Company to lessen its reliance on more costly third-party logistics companies during the peak season. The Company also benefited from further omnichannel momentum with 10.7% of direct orders fulfilled and shipped directly from a retail store.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $0.5 million, with net working capital of $83.4 million, $20.0 million outstanding on its $50.0 million term loan, $19.3 million outstanding on its $80.0 million line of credit and $30.8 million in fiscal 2019 of capital expenditures.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook
Given the unpredictability of the effects of the coronavirus on, among other things, consumer behavior, store traffic, store closings, production capabilities, timing of deliveries, our people, economic activity and the market generally in the coming weeks and months, the Company is unable to provide specific earnings guidance at this time.

In response to expected impacts to sales plans, the Company is focusing on managing expense and capital spending levels by reducing new store openings; deferring certain technology and infrastructure projects; adjusting inventory receipt plans, and evaluating its bank line of credit to confirm access to the maximum capacity and commitment available.

The table below recaps the Company’s fiscal 2019 stores and signed new store leases along with the opening timeframe.

                 
FISCAL 2019 STORES   EXECUTED LEASES as of March 19, 2020
    Gross           Gross
Location   Square Footage   Location   Timing   Square Footage
Friendswood, TX   16,026   Short Pump, VA   Opened March 5, 2020   16,828
Katy, TX   16,000   Springfield, OR   Q3 Fiscal 2020   20,388
Wichita, KS   15,385   Orland Park, IL   Q3 Fiscal 2020   10,000
Spokane Valley, WA   15,656   Florence, KY   Q3 Fiscal 2020   11,441
Jacksonville, FL   14,557   Roseville, CA   Fiscal 2021   15,000
Rogers, AR   15,656   Cherry Hill, NJ   Fiscal 2021   11,441
Danbury, CT   9,792            
Madison, AL   15,656            
Kennesaw, GA   20,041            
Round Rock, TX   15,536            
Hoover, AL   15,656            
Sandy, UT   15,602            
Bloomington, MN   1,663            
Franklin, TN   11,940            
Knoxville, TN   15,385            


Conference Call Information

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through April 2, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10139930
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com              

Investors can pre-register for the earnings conference call to expedite their entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator. To pre-register for the call, please visit http://dpregister.com/10139930 and enter your contact information. You will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Investors can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience.  Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).  See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020, versus the three months and fiscal year ended February 3, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.  The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations.  While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:
Donni Case (310) 622-8224
Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Duluth@finprofiles.com

(Tables Follow)


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 (Amounts in thousands)

             
    February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019
ASSETS            
Current Assets:            
Cash   $ 538     $ 731  
Receivables     3,121       4,639  
Inventory, net     147,849       97,685  
Prepaid expenses & other current assets     9,503       12,640  
Prepaid catalog costs     1,181       2,503  
Total current assets     162,192       118,198  
Property and equipment, net     137,071       167,109  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     120,431        
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net     46,677        
Restricted cash     51       2,354  
Available-for-sale security     6,432       6,295  
Other assets, net     1,196       1,349  
Total assets   $ 474,050     $ 295,305  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable   $ 33,053     $ 25,363  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     29,464       26,530  
Income tax payable     3,427       218  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     10,674        
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     1,600        
Current maturities of long-term debt1     557       500  
Total current liabilities     78,775       52,611  
Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities     106,120        
Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities     37,434        
Long-term debt, less current maturities2     67,110       44,825  
Deferred tax liabilities     8,505       9,722  
Finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases           23,034  
Deferred rent obligations, less current maturities           5,003  
Total liabilities     297,944       135,195  
Treasury stock     (407 )     (92 )
Capital stock     90,902       89,849  
Retained earnings     87,589       70,592  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     188        
Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc.     178,272       160,349  
Noncontrolling interest     (2,166 )     (239 )
Total shareholders' equity     176,106       160,110  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 474,050     $ 295,305  

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Trading Company is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.
2Includes $27.8 million of TRI Holdings, LLC long-term debt.


DULUTH HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
    February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019   February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019
Net sales   $ 259,649     $ 250,541     $ 615,624     $ 568,102
Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and
 amortization)		     122,587       119,290       287,475       257,700
Gross profit     137,062       131,251       328,149       310,402
Selling, general and administrative expenses     103,913       101,146       300,041       273,221
Operating income     33,149       30,105       28,108       37,181
Interest expense     1,340       2,311       4,471       5,949
Other income, net     37       215       291       383
Income before income taxes     31,846       28,009       23,928       31,615
Income tax expense     7,638       7,537       5,429       8,450
Net income     24,208       20,472       18,499       23,165
Less: Net (loss) income attributable
  to noncontrolling interest		     (167 )     (148 )     (422 )     9
Net income attributable to controlling interest   $ 24,375     $ 20,620     $ 18,921     $ 23,156
Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B):                        
Weighted average shares of
 common stock outstanding		     32,336       32,130       32,309       32,086
Net income per share attributable
 to controlling interest		   $  0.75     $  0.64     $  0.59     $  0.72
Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B):                        
Weighted average shares and
 equivalents outstanding		     32,336       32,344       32,371       32,317
Net income per share attributable
 to controlling interest		   $  0.75     $  0.64     $  0.58     $  0.72



DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

             
    Fiscal Year Ended
    February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 18,499     $ 23,165  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
 by operating activities:		            
Depreciation and amortization     22,083       12,594  
Stock-based compensation     647       1,668  
Deferred income taxes     (1,151 )     7,999  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           162  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Receivables     1,518       (4,329 )
Inventory     (50,164 )     (11,013 )
Prepaid expense & other current assets     5,429       (5,618 )
Prepaid catalog costs     1,322       (3,261 )
Trade accounts payable     7,564       10,282  
Income taxes payable     3,209       (7,562 )
Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations     (2,260 )     7,008  
Net cash provided by operating activities     6,696       31,095  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (24,435 )     (53,036 )
Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores     (6,354 )      
Principal receipts from available-for-sale security     117       28  
Change in other assets     (15 )     (438 )
Consolidation of TRI Holdings, LLC           217  
Deconsolidation of Schlecht Retail Ventures LLC           (506 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (30,687 )     (53,735 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from line of credit     271,754       130,086  
Payments on line of credit     (268,965 )     (113,544 )
Proceeds from other borrowings     20,000        
Payments on long term debt     (495 )     (416 )
Payments on finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases     (891 )      
Proceeds from finance lease obligations           2,281  
Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted stock     (315 )     (35 )
Capital contributions to variable interest entities            
Other     407       270  
Net cash provided by financing activities     21,495       18,642  
Decrease in cash and restricted cash     (2,496 )     (3,998 )
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period     3,085       7,083  
Cash and restricted cash at end of period   $ 589     $ 3,085  



DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
    February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019   February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019
Net income   $ 24,208   $ 20,472   $ 18,499   $ 23,165
Depreciation and amortization     6,149     4,407     22,083     12,594
Interest expense     1,340     2,311     4,471     5,949
Amortization of build-to-suit operating
leases capital contributions		     211         784    
Income tax expense     7,638     7,537     5,429     8,450
EBITDA   $ 39,546   $ 34,727   $ 51,266   $ 50,158
Stock based compensation     365     363     647     1,668
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 39,911   $ 35,090   $ 51,913   $ 51,826


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
    February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019   February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019
Net sales                        
Direct   $ 162,822   $ 163,766   $ 350,371     $ 350,638  
Retail     96,827     86,775     265,253       217,464  
Total net sales   $ 259,649   $ 250,541   $ 615,624     $ 568,102  
Operating income (loss)                        
Direct   $ 11,851   $ 8,981   $ (10,203 )   $ (381 )
Retail     21,298     21,124     38,311       37,562  
Total operating income     33,149     30,105     28,108       37,181  
Interest expense     1,340     2,311     4,471       5,949  
Other income, net     37     215     291       383  
Income before income taxes   $ 31,846   $ 28,009   $ 23,928     $ 31,615  


DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.
Net Sales by Business
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended
    February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019   February 2, 2020   February 3, 2019
Net sales                        
Men's   $ 183,183   $ 179,393   $ 419,122   $ 395,536
Women's     61,143     56,000     162,816     141,244
Hard goods/other     15,323     15,148     33,686     31,322
Total net sales   $ 259,649   $ 250,541   $ 615,624   $ 568,102

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.