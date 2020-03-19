Yamaha Supports SEAL-Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation

2020 Yamaha Wolverine X4 XT-R Edition Raffle Raises Money for SEAL Families

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , recently provided a new 2020 Yamaha Wolverine X4 XT-R Edition Side-by-Side (SxS) to the SEAL-Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation (NSWFF) for auction at their annual fundraiser near San Diego, California. Built Real World Tough in the U.S. at Yamaha’s Newnan, Georgia, manufacturing facility, the Proven Off-Road XT-R Edition Wolverine X4 donation raised capital toward the organization’s mission of supporting SEAL members’ families. This marks Yamaha’s sixth year of aiding NSWFF, allowing more than $100,000 in funding to be raised for the much-deserved recipients.



“Yamaha is proud to continue supporting the SEAL-Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation and its mission of assisting the families of those who defend our freedoms,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha motorsports marketing manager. “We are honored to work with this highly esteemed organization and support their efforts of raising awareness and assistance for the brave and heroic NSWFF families.”

The SEAL-Naval Special Warfare Family Foundation is a San Diego based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2008 that raises awareness and funds for special programs in direct support of the NSWFF families on a local, national, and global scale. Further details on the NSWFF organization and fundraiser can be found at SEALFamilyFoundation.org .

In addition to all the durable and reliable attributes coming standard on every Yamaha SxS and ATV, including the industry’s only 10-Year Belt Warranty, the XT-R Editions lead the lineup with beefy radial tires, a heavy-duty WARN® winch, advanced suspension, and stylish paint and graphics package, all at an MSRP of $18,149.

Every Yamaha SxS and full-size ATV is proudly Assembled in the USA at Yamaha’s advanced manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. To view Yamaha’s entire Proven Off-Road ATV and SxS lineup and learn more, visit YamahaOutdoors.com . Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

