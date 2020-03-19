Coronavirus: Repatriation of Algerians stranded in foreign airports

President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday evening ordered the repatriation of the Algerian travelers stranded in airports abroad, indicated a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

This decision follows the closing, as of Tuesday, of the Algerian airports and ports, as part of a preventive measure against the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the same source, "a national unit comprising the relevant ministries is working, under the supervision of the Prime Minister, to examine the best way to repatriate these Algerians, called to be patient amid these circumstances imposed by the spread of Coronavirus. Upon their return to the country, they will be directed to quarantine centers, to preserve their health and that of citizens,” concluded the press release.



