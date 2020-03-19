Coronavirus: Safex postpones all events scheduled in March, April

The Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports (Safex) has announced the postponement of all the fairs and events scheduled March and April. This measure is intended to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.