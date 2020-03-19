Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
/EIN News/ -- MONACO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. ("Navios Containers") (NASDAQ: NMCI) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Containers' website www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section.
Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Containers at:
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Attn: 20-F Request
7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne
Office 11B2
MC 98000 Monaco
Tel: +1.212.906.8648
Email: Investors@navios-containers.com
About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com.
Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Containers, L.P.
+1.212.906.8648
Investors@navios-containers.com
