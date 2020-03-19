Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. ("Navios Containers") (NASDAQ: NMCI) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Containers' website www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section.



Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Containers at:

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Attn: 20-F Request

7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne

Office 11B2

MC 98000 Monaco

Tel: +1.212.906.8648

Email: Investors@navios-containers.com

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Containers, L.P.

+1.212.906.8648

Investors@navios-containers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.