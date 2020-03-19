Steady Gig Employment Index Reveals its Hourly W2 and 1099 Workers Earned Approximately $3,700/month in 2019

Year-end Steady member data shows incomes came from employers and employment platforms including Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Instacart, DoorDash and Lyft

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steady , a groundbreaking platform that advises and advocates for gig workers seeking stable income in America, today unveiled its Steady Gig Employment Index for 2019 demonstrating where hourly W2 and 1099 workers generated their income1. Last year, the median Steady member earned $3,761 per month. The Steady platform has over 1.6 million members.



Data for all of 2019 reveals hourly W2 and 1099 workers earned income from brick-and-mortar employers such as Walmart, Home Depot and Target indicating a growing migration towards gig-like workers as companies strive to keep pace with market demands for driving labor hour efficiencies. Gig work from platforms including DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart were also strongly represented in the final data compilation for 2019.

Select takeaways include:

Uber, Walmart and Amazon provided the greatest aggregate work income for Steady members in 2019

The top earning platform, Grubhub, generated an average of $1,218/month per Steady member

Brick and mortar companies with an increased e-commerce presence in recent years were strongly represented in the data. This includes Target ($1,129/month), Walmart ($1,056/month) and Best Buy ($1,094/month)

“The data from all of 2019 shows that hourly W2 and 1099 workers are increasingly generating income from multiple employers and platforms, as the challenge to generate a livable income from a single income source rises,” said Steady CEO Adam Roseman. “We know that this workforce is massive, growing rapidly and could make up as much as 50% of the entire US workforce by 20272. As the workforce of the future continues to evolve, pain points such as the need to generate income from multiple sources becomes greater”

Roseman said the 2019 data also reveals its members are not just generating supplemental income from gig or other flexible labor platforms, “If you look at Steady members who have worked for Kroger, for example, 30% of them also simultaneously generate income from Amazon, 25% from Walmart, 22% from Uber and others including Home Depot, Lowes and FedEx.”

Steady is backed by Propel Venture Partners, Flourish Ventures, Loeb Enterprises, Commerce Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, and NBA hall of famer Shaquille O’Neal. In 2019, Steady joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and was selected as one of the cohort companies to participate in Common Cents Lab’s annual cohort, supported by MetLife Foundation and Blackrock.

About Steady

Launched in 2018, Steady puts tools into the hands of American workers to help them solve their increasing income challenges caused by wages not keeping up with costs of living, the reduction of available work hours at employers due to their driving efficiencies, and future job loss due to automation. Steady makes it easier than ever for workers to fill their income gaps, gain insights into their income, and improve their overall financial well-being. To date, the Steady app has been downloaded more than 2.3 million times.

The Steady app can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play . Employers interested in partnering with Steady can contact Steady at partners@steadyapp.com .

Media Contact

Paul Wilke

steady@uprightcomms.com

+1415-215-8750

1 The Steady Gig Employment Index incorporates Steady Members who link their bank account to the Steady App.

2 https://www.smallbizgenius.net/by-the-numbers/gig-economy-statistics/#gref



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.