IntriCon Appoints Heather Rider to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ARDEN HILLS, Minn., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer and manufacturer of miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced the appointment of Heather Rider to the company’s Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2020.



“I am delighted to welcome Heather to our board of directors,” said Mark Gorder, president and chief executive officer of IntriCon. “One of the top priorities we identified for 2020 is to implement an organizational structure that best aligns with our focus on driving a sustainable pipeline of growth opportunities. Heather has the ideal background given her rich experience guiding successful medical technology companies and we are confident she can immediately add valuable insights that will help us achieve our goals.”

Ms. Rider's experience includes more than 30 years as a leader in global human resources for the medical technology industry. She is currently a Director of Inogen Inc. and serves as Chair, Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee. Her career includes executive level positions with medical device companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Alphatec Spine, Inc. She also served in leadership roles in the human resources organizations of Sunrise Medical and Biosense Webster, a member of the J & J family of companies. Most recently, Ms. Rider was vice president of global human resources for Cymer, Inc., the leader in developing light sources used by chipmakers worldwide to pattern advanced semiconductor chips.

“Seeking Board diversity has been another important goal at IntriCon and we are pleased to be driving this initiative forward as we welcome Heather to the leadership team,” said Philip Smith, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Heather has an excellent record of accomplishment in domestic and international human resource practices, organization change, mergers and acquisitions and site operations management. Her skills will be highly complementary to our existing Board.”

“It is great a privilege to join IntriCon and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the company’s leadership team to contribute to its future growth and success,” said Heather Rider. “The future at IntriCon is very exciting as the growing need for micro-miniature body-worn devices presents many exciting opportunities to increase the quality of life for patients.”

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investorrelations@intricon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.