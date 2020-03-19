NorthStar Moving & Move for Hunger Reduce Food Waste at 2020 LA Marathon

NorthStar Moving Moves Unused Food to Food Bank; Need for Food Donations Increases Due to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, partnered with Move for Hunger to ensure leftover food and water at the March 8, 2020 Los Angeles Marathon was not thrown away and wasted. NorthStar Moving gathered 2,313 pounds of leftover food from the marathon and delivered it to a local food bank to help feed our hungry neighbors in the greater Los Angeles community.





“Over the past 4 years, NorthStar Moving Company has rescued nearly 17,500 lbs. of food and beverages from the Los Angeles Marathon,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. “More than 1.1 million people in Los Angeles County are food insecure, including 1 in 4 children. We are so proud to work with a company that is so committed to rescuing food for their neighbors in need.”





“Each year, we are pleased to volunteer our team to be of service in such meaningful work; rescuing thousands of pounds of food from the finish line and delivering it to the Valley Food Bank for those that really need it,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Since the LA Marathon we have entered the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the need to feed our community has increased and our food banks are in urgent need of more food, especially shelf-stable food. When thinking about what you can do to help your community in this uncertain time, please think about donating to your local food bank. There should be no food wasted, especially now. Every little bit helps.”





NorthStar Moving has been working with Move for Hunger since 2010 and conducts an annual food drive, “Let’s Send Hunger Packing.” To learn more about NorthStar Moving’s hunger initiatives please visit www.northstarmoving.com/community

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Companyhas redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.





About Move for Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

