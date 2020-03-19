OnTerra Systems Announces Its RouteSavvy Route Optimization Software Is Free for Up to 1,000 Small Businesses for the Next 3 Months

RouteSavvy Route Planning Software will be free through June 30 to help small businesses survive economic hardships from the Coronavirus pandemic

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy routing software for small businesses, today announced that RouteSavvy route planning software (www.RouteSavvy.com) will be free through June 30, 2020 for up to 1,000 small businesses struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic.



“Businesses that are shifting their business model to home delivery of goods to survive the economic hardships of the coronavirus pandemic (restaurants, retail, home product delivery, home health care & more) will need routing software to make their delivery process more efficient,” explained Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president.

“Businesses embarking on home delivery business to survive will find that routing software can help them gear up food or product deliveries quickly & efficiently, while also saving significantly on fuel costs,” Mr. Milroy said.

Small business owners gearing up a delivery business may sign up for the free trial of RouteSavvy. Normally, the RouteSavvy free trial is for 14 days. However, up to 1,000 business owners who sign up for the RouteSavvy free trial will receive RouteSavvy route optimization free of charge through June 30 – with full functionality of the software available. The RouteSavvy Free Trial link is: https://www.routesavvy.com/routesavvy-free-trial/

RouteSavvy’s Ease of Use Allows Business Owners To Learn To Automatically Generate Efficient Routes Fast

RouteSavvy is online routing software that does not require that users buy or maintain software. Instead, RouteSavvy users simply get a subscription, and access RouteSavvy using a computer and internet connection.

RouteSavvy = Three Simple Steps To Generate an Efficient Route for Deliveries

RouteSavvy is easy to use, and allows small business owners to generate the most efficient route for home deliveries in three simple steps:

Step 1: Upload or input the addresses of the day’s deliveries to the RouteSavvy platform

Step 2: Create a route and click the “Optimize” button

Step 3: RouteSavvy will automatically generate the most efficient route for those deliveries.

In addition, the efficient route generated by RouteSavvy can easily be printed out, or exported to the driver’s cell phone for turn-by-turn navigation.

RouteSavvy Is Ideal for “Non-tech” Folks

RouteSavvy is ideal for people who don’t want to spend a lot of time learning software. RouteSavvy is easy to deploy, easy to learn, and easy to use. Existing customers report that they learned to optimize routes in 15-20 minutes. “For stressed out business owners working fast to gear up home delivery of their offerings, RouteSavvy is ideal because it’s fast and easy to learn,” explained Mr. Milroy.

RouteSavvy Offers Friendly US-based Tech Support & Tutorials

In addition to offering routing software that’s easy to use, the RouteSavvy team also provides multiple options to learn RouteSavvy from a US-based customer support team. There are 3 options for free tech support to learn RouteSavvy fast, including:

A free RouteSavvy online user guide

Free tech support by phone or email

Free live support sessions with a RouteSavvy support specialist

“The coronavirus pandemic is taking an economic toll on entire countries, business owners and individuals,” noted Mr. Milroy. “By offering RouteSavvy for free through June 30, 2020, our intent is to help struggling small businesses quickly deploy delivery services to help their businesses survive.”

About RouteSavvy

RouteSavvy (www.RouteSavvy.com) is affordable, web-based, route optimization software developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems. RouteSavvy helps small business owners generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. RouteSavvy costs $300 per year for up to 3 users, with case studies showing that RouteSavvy can save businesses up to $5,000 per year, and often, much more. RouteSavvy has proven ROI and generates immediate savings that typically pay for the modest $300 investment within one month of purchase. OnTerra Systems also offers RouteSavvy Application Program Interface so software developers can integrate RouteSavvy route optimization functionality into the applications they are developing.

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a software company that provides RouteSavvy routing software (www.RouteSavvy.com); the MapSavvy Web Mapping Service as an affordable source of aerial imagery (www.MapSavvy.com); and Bing Maps integration products and licensing (www.OnTerraSystems.com). OnTerra Systems’ mission is to provide traditionally expensive web mapping technologies at prices that small & mid-sized businesses and non-profits can afford. OnTerra Systems has thousands of customers and is a long-time Microsoft partner. OnTerra can be reached at: www.onterrasystems.com or 720.836.7201.

