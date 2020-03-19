Molecular Data Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on March 25, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHAGHAI, China, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2020 (8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 26, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-866-519-4004 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 6679446

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.molbase.com/ .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 8, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Replay Access Code: 6679446

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company’s e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data Weixin account, Chemical Community App and other ancillary platforms.

For more information, please visit: http://investor.molbase.com/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Molecular Data Inc.

Eva Ma

Tel: +86-400-6021-666

E-mail: Investor@molbase.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: molbase@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: molbase@tpg-ir.com



