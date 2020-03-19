ENTHUSIAST GAMING ADDS LEADING MINECRAFT COMMUNITY TO NETWORK, INCREASE OF 28 MILLION VIEWS AND 4.5 MILLION VISITORS MONTHLY  

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive representation agreement with MCPE DL, one of the largest Minecraft online communities in the world. Developed almost a decade ago, Minecraft is the single best-selling video game of all time, selling over 180 million copies across all platforms by late 2019, with over 112 million monthly active players. (1)

MCPE DL, is a leading Minecraft independent online destination, dedicated to Minecraft fans that provides downloadable content, including quality add-ons, maps, mods, and texture packs for the popular video game. Currently, MCPE DL generates, on average, 28 million page views with 4.5 million visitors on a monthly basis. The addition of MCPE DL to Enthusiast Gaming’s network increases total monthly site viewership by almost 5%, and is now one of the largest communities across the media platform.

Menashe Kestenbaum, President and Founder of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “Right now, establishing community and connection is more important than ever. We are committed to providing all gamers an opportunity to connect over a mutual passion of gaming and share social experiences within our communities. During these difficult times, our mission statement and values as a company are essential and have created an important platform for our communities to engage, interact and support each other. We are excited to welcome MCPE DL into our growing network of avid gamers as we continue to provide meaningful interactions with our friends and fellow gamers around the world.”

Enthusiast Gaming is building the world’s largest network of communities for gaming and esports fans. The network has organically grown over the last few years, and currently engages with over 200 million avid gamers globally on a monthly basis. The Company continues to collect valuable first person data from its audience and does not rely on 3rd party data, which is important due to privacy laws and issues around use of cookies.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects. For more information on the Company visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

(1)Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minecraft

