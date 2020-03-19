Lifeboat Distribution Expands Public Sector Program and is Awarded California Multiple Awards Schedule (CMAS) to Enable Vendors and Resellers Reach into the Public Sector of California

The CMAS contract will allow Lifeboat to offer our vendors access to CMAS and it will enable our reseller partners to sell products and solutions into California state and local government organizations.

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, announced today that it has been awarded a California Multiple Awards Schedule (CMAS). Lifeboat will utilize its CMAS contract to promote its vendor partners while allowing its reseller customer base access to California state and local governments.



The addition of CMAS allows reseller partners to market and sell products and solutions into state and local government organizations. Lifeboat focuses on high-demand and emerging technology categories such as virtualization & cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity and software & application lifecycle. This addition also allows Lifeboat’s authorized resellers to participate in the cooperative purchasing agreement with qualifying states.

“We see the addition of CMAS to our Public Sector Program as a tremendous value to our partners selling into the state of California,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Lifeboat. “We know the public sector can be difficult to navigate and CMAS reinforces our focus to grow our public sector program and be the leading distributor incubating emerging technologies."

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization & cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses.

For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com , or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

