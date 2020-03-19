Li-Fi Market 2019 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2025

Li-Fi Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

The Li-Fi market is expected to register a CAGR of over 70.54 % during the forecast period, 2019 - 2025. Li-Fi is a disruptive technology that is poised to impact many industries. The technology can unlock the potential of IoT, drive Industry 4.0 applications, and lead to the upcoming of light-as-a-service (LaaS) in the lighting industry. The CAGR of wireless traffic has been 60% during the last decade. This growth is expected to sustain for the next 10 to 15 years, which, in the current scenario, is a reasonable assumption, due to the advent of Internet-of-Things and machine type communication (MTC). It corresponds to a demand of 12,000 times the current bandwidth, assuming the same spectrum efficiency.

The governments are making efforts in the ICT sector, owing to the increasing need for energy management. Owing to government initiatives in the ICT sector, such as implementing smart city transformations, players are enforced to invest and innovate in Li-Fi. For instance, ICT is at the heart of the seven-year Dubai Plan 2021, which builds on investment in advanced technology by the emirate’s leadership, in combination with some private sector technology companies.

Moreover, the European Commission recognizes the enabling role that the ICT sector can play over the forecast period, like rendering buildings more energy efficient or improving the functioning of the electricity grid and managing water. The concept of smart city encompasses optimizing the efficiency of city operations and services and connect citizens.

The limitations of the visible light provide Li-Fi with a security advantage over Wi-Fi. However, these limitations also create disadvantages. Physical barriers, such as walls and doors limit the operational scope of a Li-Fi-enabled LED lamp. Thus, the data transmitted by a Li-Fi product remains confined within a close spaced because light cannot penetrate opaque objects and has a shorter range. In establishments, such as a house or a building, enabled LED lamps must be strategically placed in rooms, halls, and other sections to expand the scope of the Li-Fi network. A single Wi-Fi router has wider and longer range than a Li-Fi router. These limitations of Li-Fi also do not make it ideal for use in public Wi-Fi networks.

Moreover, it cannot be used in outdoor environment, like RF signal. This is because of interference caused by sunlight and other optical sources present nearby. Moreover, it can be intercepted by unwanted people if used outdoors. Furthermore, Li-Fi is still in the emerging stage and very few have reached the commercialization stage.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Axrtek

Bytelight, Inc. (Acuity)

Fujitsu

General Electric Co.

Ibsentelecom Ltd.

Integrated System Technologies Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lightbee Corp.

Lucibel

LVX System

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Purelifi Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporattion

Supreme Architecture Inc.

Velmenni

Li-Fi (light fidelity) is a visible light communications (VLC) system which provides wireless communications at very high speed. Li-Fi is a technology used for wireless communication by using light to transmit data. Li-Fi uses LED bulbs for data transmission. Li-Fi provides higher speed than Wi-Fi. Li-fi technology is faster and it provides more reliable internet connections, and is capable of catering to the demand of high data usage

The driving factor for the global Li-Fi market is the increase in demand for high-speed data transmission. Li-Fi technology transmits data at very high speed and is capable of delivering 224GB of data per second. Furthermore, it offers better security as compared to Wi-Fi. Due to its high speed, Li-Fi technology can be widely used in electromagnetic sensitive areas, such as, hospitals, airplanes, and nuclear power plants. Innovation and new product launches are further boosting the growth of the market.

For instance, in December 2017, Velmenn introduced advanced Li-Fi USB adapter for use in communication of USB devices, and Li-Fi-enabled LED lights. Additionally, the company has also developed advanced algorithms in Li-Fi technology to provide better performance of Li-Fi LED bulbs. Li-Fi technology can connect remote and distant terrains across the country that cannot be reached through optical fiber. It is widely used in smart-city projects. Increase in investment by government in smart-city project rises the demand of Li-Fi technology. However, lack of awareness of the technology hinders the growth of the market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The global Li-Fi market can be segmented based on component, application, end-user, and geography. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into LED, photo detector, microcontroller, and others. The LED segment dominates the global Li-Fi market. In terms of application, the Li-Fi market can be divided into smart lighting, mobile connectivity, disaster management, vehicle and traffic management, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into automotive, education, retail, healthcare, government, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, chemical, transportation, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, and others.

In terms of geography, the global Li-Fi market can be classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of Li-Fi technology in the region. Moreover, new product launches and innovation in the Li-Fi field have further boosted the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in January 2018, VLNComm, a Li-Fi technology provider based in the U.S., launched the first Li-Fi lighting panel. The company has introduced bi-directional Li-Fi lighting. Europe is estimated to account for the leading share of the global Li-Fi market during the forecast period, due to increase in focus of Li-Fi providers on innovation and new product launches. For instance, in October 2017, PureLiFi Ltd.

