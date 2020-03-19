Echelon™ Fit see a boost in sales as they connect a global community one home workout at a time

With Echelon™ you #NeverRideAlone Join a range of live and on demand fitness classes The Echelon™ Fit App has live and on demand classes for all tastes, ages and fitness abilities Echelon™ Fit Smart Connect EX3 Bike Echelon™ Fit UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon™ see a boost in sales as they connect a global community one home workout at a timeKeeping fit and active is a great way to de-stress, stay positive and keep motivated during times of uncertainty.Echelon™ Fit are leaders in connected home-fitness and have seen a rise in online business (at www.echelonfit.uk ) this week on par with the holiday shopping rush as fitness enthusiasts seek at-home workout solutions."Connected fitness continues to be a must-have for anyone wanting to stay fit without leaving the home," said Lou Lentine, creator of Echelon. "Throughout the weekend we had over 1,000 people consistently shopping on our site for the Echelon indoor connect bike, rower, and Reflect Mirror." (Mirror and rower only currently available in the USA).Of course, so much interest is of no surprise, since the Echelon™ range provides so much more than just well-designed equipment.The Echelon™ Experience merges fitness and technology to create a virtual community where the catchphrase "never ride alone" is as real as downloading the Echelon™ Fit App and hopping on board one of their well-engineered cycles.With the Echelon™ Smart Connect Bike and integrated Live Echelon™ Fit App Technology, members can use their own screens (mobile phones, tablets or Samsung Fit Smart TVs) to join the global online community.The Echelon™ Fit App is available on the Apple store and Google Play store and it is revolutionising home fitness with its multi-fitness app capabilities. Here, members can access a variety of scenic rides, and live or on-demand classes and special events filmed in The Echelon™ Studio located in Chattanooga and Miami. Dozens of instructors from all backgrounds and teaching styles take daily cycle classes and a host of additional ‘off-bike’ classes too including Yoga, Stretching, Strength & balance, cardio, Zumbaand High-Intensity workouts to name but a few – tailored for all tastes, ages and all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced.Riders can choose to pedal to beat their own personal best or track their performance against the greater Echelon™ pack by viewing instant leaderboard updates for both live and on-demand rides. The app also allows riders to link up with friends via Facebook, Fitbit, or Strava.It is fun, it is energetic and the Echelon™ community is fast becoming a global sensation with thousands of riders joining classes daily.In terms of functionality, The Echelon™ Experience stands out from its competitors. Echelon™ provides a refreshing entry into the connected fitness market - with all the innovation and buzz of any competitor, at a fraction of the price!The first member of the Echelon™ family to launch in the UK is the Echelon™ Smart Connect EX3 Bike that comes with unlimited options to the Echelon Fit App. Ordered online on the brand’s website from as little as £1,238.99.“We believe that Echelon’s World Class Experience will allow everyone to enjoy participating in fitness classes in the home at an affordable price,” said Nancy McCaffrey, Director of The Echelon™ Experience.The bike is sleek, sturdy and compact with a footprint of just 3ft 4in x 1ft 8in, the Connect Bike EX3 Max provides a high-intensity workout without taking over your space. It is designed for anybody and any home!Unlike its competitors, there has been no compromise between comfort, functionality, and style. The bike is ergonomically customizable, with an oversized seat that is adjustable in two dimensions and a handlebar console with adjustable height, angle, and distance. A silent magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance, providing a challenging workout for any level of rider.To find out more about this and other Echelon™ products, please visit their website: www.echelonfit.uk and for a taste of the Echelon™ Fit UK community please see @echelonfituk ### END ###ABOUT ECHELON FIT:Echelon™ is taking the at-home fitness experience to new distances by offering high-tech cycling equipment, personalized workouts and an online community all at a reasonable cost. With the Echelon™ Connect Bike and Echelon Fit App, members can use their own screens — from mobile phones to tablets to smart TVs — to join a variety of live and on-demand classes and special events led by professional instructors. Members can pedal to beat their own personal best or track performance against the greater Echelon™ pack by viewing instant leaderboard updates for both live and on-demand rides. Echelon™ creates a cycling experience for every rider — ensuring that even from home, you #neverridealone.For more information, visit: www.echelonfit.uk MEDIA CONTACT:Jemima CooperSponge MarketingJemima@spongemarketing.com

